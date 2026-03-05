Elisabeth Hasselbeck Admits She’ll ‘Miss’ Joy Behar as ‘The View’ Guest Stint Ends

All eyes were on Joy Behar as Elisabeth Hasselbeck joined The View this week as guest host. Why? Well, the conservative commentator had namechecked her former cohost on multiple occasions in the past over her reaction to Carrie Underwood singing at Donald Trump‘s second inauguration and saying that Behar knew the show was a “ship [that] is sinking.”

And though their on-air reunion had some awkward moments — including a backhanded comment that was revealed from behind the scenes — and the two butted heads during their discussions of key current events, including Donald Trump’s Iran strikes, Hasselbeck said she would “miss” spending time with Behar on the show during Thursday’s (March 5) episode.

After being introduced by Whoopi Goldberg for her fourth turn at the table as guest host during Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s absence, Hasselbeck was all smiles.

“I have so enjoyed your company this week. And it’s only Thursday, and there’s more to come, but I’ve truly enjoyed it. It’s been a blessing,” she said.

Behar then pointed out that Hasselbeck’s husband, Tim Hasselbeck, was in the audience, along with other members of her family.

“It really has been a blessing,” Hasselbeck later said. “We’ve had some good debates!”

Indeed, the debates continued on Thursday’s show as things got a bit contentious between Hasselbeck and Sunny Hostin over the latter’s contention that the Iran strikes constitute an unlawful action by the president.

However, Hasselbeck had some kind words for Behar, with whom she was a cohost during her own stint as a regular star of the show from 2003 until 2013. As the panelists discussed actress Jessie Buckley‘s comments that she gave her now-husband an ultimatum to get rid of his cat to be with her, the View stars were united in opposing that comment. When Hasselbeck mentioned that she has a dog, but refused to reveal its name, Behar joked, “Is it Donald?” To that, Hasselbeck laughed and said, “You know Joy I’m really going to miss you next week, I have to say.”

Hasselbeck is expected to appear on Friday’s episode of The View, too, but it is being taped this afternoon. So this will be her last day at the table, technically, and it seems like she wanted to go out with a kind word for Behar after all.

Next week’s guest host will be comedian and The Talk alum Sheryl Underwood, followed by former The View regular Abby Huntsman and actress Whitney Cummings.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC