Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is tapping into her creative side as she revealed a surprising new career path over the weekend.

The Lifetime reality star launched a new Instagram and TikTok account on Sunday (August 3) under the name BlownBeauty Art. The pages include a series of photos of painted canvases, created by using the “Blow Dryer Art” technique. Also known as the “Dutch pour,” this method involves using acrylic paints and a blow dryer to create unique, abstract patterns.

Blanchard shared more in a video she uploaded to the account, saying, “Hi everyone, welcome to my new art page. I’m excited to share my creations with everyone.”

She continued, “Art is something that I think resonates with a lot of people because, with abstract art, it doesn’t have to be perfect — and I’ve never been one of those girls that colored inside the lines… So, I’m excited to make something special for everyone.”

Blanchard, who served nearly eight years in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, spoke about how the hobby has given her peace, and now she wants to share that with others.

“I would love to create pieces for people to bring them joy and happiness; in life, we go through things that sometimes are really hard, so if we could find one thing that brings us peace and centers us inside our soul, then it’s worth doing and sharing,” she stated. “So, I am more than happy to share my passion with you guys and I hope you like it!”

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

In 2015, Blanchard’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee. He was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder and handed a 10-year sentence.

Following her early release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and rekindled her romance with her former flame, Ken Urker. She and Urker welcomed their first child, Aurora, in December 2024, which was documented on the second season of Lifetime’s Life After Lock Up.