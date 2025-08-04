Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Announces Unexpected New Career After Welcoming Baby

Martin Holmes
Comments
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard
BlownBeauty Art Instagram

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

 More

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is tapping into her creative side as she revealed a surprising new career path over the weekend.

The Lifetime reality star launched a new Instagram and TikTok account on Sunday (August 3) under the name BlownBeauty Art. The pages include a series of photos of painted canvases, created by using the “Blow Dryer Art” technique. Also known as the “Dutch pour,” this method involves using acrylic paints and a blow dryer to create unique, abstract patterns.

Blanchard shared more in a video she uploaded to the account, saying, “Hi everyone, welcome to my new art page. I’m excited to share my creations with everyone.”

She continued, “Art is something that I think resonates with a lot of people because, with abstract art, it doesn’t have to be perfect — and I’ve never been one of those girls that colored inside the lines… So, I’m excited to make something special for everyone.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BlownBeauty Art (@blownbeauty.art)

Blanchard, who served nearly eight years in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, spoke about how the hobby has given her peace, and now she wants to share that with others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BlownBeauty Art (@blownbeauty.art)

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Drops Big News About Ken Urker Relationship
Related

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Drops Big News About Ken Urker Relationship

“I would love to create pieces for people to bring them joy and happiness; in life, we go through things that sometimes are really hard, so if we could find one thing that brings us peace and centers us inside our soul, then it’s worth doing and sharing,” she stated. “So, I am more than happy to share my passion with you guys and I hope you like it!”

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

In 2015, Blanchard’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee. He was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder and handed a 10-year sentence.

Following her early release from prison in December 2023, Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and rekindled her romance with her former flame, Ken Urker. She and Urker welcomed their first child, Aurora, in December 2024, which was documented on the second season of Lifetime’s Life After Lock Up.

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up - Lifetime

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up where to stream

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
TV Guide Magazine senior writer Ileane Rudolph with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins
1
How ‘Supernatural’ Carries on Through Its Dedicated Fanbase
Jasmine Roth, 'Help! I Wrecked My House'
2
Jasmine Roth Shares Major ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Season 5 Update
Cynthia Nixon as Ada, Christine Baranski as Agnes, and Louisa Jacobson as Marian in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 Episode 7
3
‘The Gilded Age’ Stars Break Down Another Shocking Episode — Is [Spoiler] Dead?
4
‘General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Is a Force as Willow Dumps Drew at the Altar
Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair), Geordie Keating (Robson Green) in 'Grantchester' Season 10 Episode 8
5
‘Grantchester’ Boss Explains That Cliffhanger Ending — What’s Next in the Final Season?