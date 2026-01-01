Stephen Colbert Reveals Lesson He Learned From ‘Late Show’ Cancellation in Wild, Drunken NYE Interview

What To Know Stephen Colbert appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special, reflecting on the cancellation of The Late Show and sharing his biggest lesson from the year.

Colbert also talked with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper about the steamy HBO sports drama Heated Rivalry.

The late-night host then took part in a game of “Never Have I Ever” and made a shocking confession.

Stephen Colbert made an appearance on CNN New Year’s Eve Live 2026 on Wednesday night (December 31) to take shots with hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, and things got a little out of control.

Appearing via video link from his New Jersey home, the late-night host looked back on his tumultuous year, which included CBS and its parent company, Paramount, canceling The Late Show (the final episode is scheduled to air in May).

“So much has happened in the last year of your life, I’m curious what you left last year having learned. What was the major lesson you learned last year?” Cohen asked Colbert.

“What did I learn this past year? Don’t trust billionaires!” Colbert responded. “They don’t get rich by finding that money on the side of the road, brother.”

Colbert previously made a dig at his billionaire bosses after Paramount Skydance made a hostile counteroffer for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) valued at more than $108 billion last month.

“Just yesterday, my beloved parent company, Paramount, reportedly launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. valued at $108 billion,” he said on the December 9 episode of The Late Show. “Wow. I gotta say, if my company’s got that kind of green, I’m sure they can afford to un-cancel one of their best shows.”

WBD had already accepted an offer from Netflix before Paramount’s counterbid, which would see Netflix acquire WBD’s film and TV studios, HBO, and HBO Max.

Speaking of HBO, Colbert, Cohen, and Anderson also touched on the steamy sports drama Heated Rivalry during their shot-taking interview. When Colbert’s wife Evelyn “Evie” McGee-Colbert appeared on screen, Cohen joked, “Evie is the top in their relationship, I found out this year.”

“But I’m a bossy bottom,” Colbert replied.

A shocked Anderson responded, “Has Heated Rivalry made everyone insane?! Is this a Heated Rivalry effect? What is going on?”

The trio also played a spirited game of “Never Have I Ever,” during which Colbert admitted to sometimes forgetting that a celebrity had already appeared on his show.

“I’ve forgotten they were a guest on my show while they were a guest on my show,” the comedian confessed while Anderson giggled in the background. “I’ve literally said to a guest, ‘It’s great to finally talk to you,’ and they’ve said, ‘This is my third time on your show.'”

He added, “I’ve forgotten what I asked the guest while they were answering the question!”

You can watch the full chaotic segment in the video above.