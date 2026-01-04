Andy Cohen Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors After New Year’s Eve Appearance

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen attend the Times Square New Year's Eve 2026 Celebration on December 31, 2025, in New York City
What To Know

  • Andy Cohen addressed viewer speculation about his appearance during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.
  • Social media users debated whether Cohen had undergone plastic surgery, with some criticizing and others complimenting his new look and style.
  • Cohen previously denied using Botox but confirmed in recent months that he tried it for the first time.

Andy Cohen had a lot of viewers talking as he cohosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday. He and Cooper giggled through a reading of Taylor Swift’s “Wood” lyrics, he offended former New York City mayor Eric Adams, and he showed off a different look after getting a little work done.

On Threads, at least one viewer was startled by Cohen’s appearance on New Year’s Eve Live. “WTF did he do to his face?!” that viewer wrote. “Is he trying to find a new husband at Mar-a-Lago?”

Cohen responded to explain the change. “Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds!” he wrote. “And had a lot of makeup on.”

Other Thread users had Cohen’s back, including Monica Lewinsky, who called the Bravo host “[very] handsome.”

Another user wrote, “Andy never looked so good. His gray turtleneck combo with the icy blue coat was absolutely stunning. He simply glowed and was hilarious as hell.”

On X, Cohen’s new visage didn’t go unnoticed. “So… does anyone think Andy Cohen looks like he had a bit of work done on his face?” one user wrote on that social media platform.

Another person wondered, “Has Andy Cohen had work done on his entire face, or is he wearing so much makeup that nothing is moving?”

And a third person wrote, “Andy Cohen dipped his face in Botox for tonight.”

Cohen said in a November 2024 episode of the How to Fail podcast that he had never used Botox. “I’ve not touched [plastic surgery],” he said at the time. “Joan Rivers, before she died, used to beg me to get Botox. And every guy that I know who’s hosting a TV show — mainly all of them are younger than me or about my age — they all have had Botox. I look at their foreheads. I’m like, ‘Your forehead does not move.’ But I haven’t done it yet. … I will probably do it — soon, maybe. I don’t know.”

Four months later, Cohen revealed in a Married to Medicine Season 11 reunion episode that he had taken the plunge, as E! News reported at the time. “I just got [Botox] for the first time in my life,” he said. “About a month ago. They gave me a little.”

As for how he’ll age in 2026? Fans will have to Watch What Happens Live

