Andy Cohen Blasted by Ex-NYC Mayor Eric Adams Over CNN Show With Anderson Cooper

What To Know During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, Andy Cohen criticized outgoing NYC Mayor Eric Adams, referencing his controversial tenure.

Eric Adams responded on social media by telling Cohen to go to Alcoholics Anonymous, calling his remarks a “sloppy drunken rant.”

Cohen and Anderson Cooper are known for drinking during the annual broadcast, and this is not the first time Cohen has publicly criticized a former NYC mayor on live TV.

Andy Cohen didn’t hold back during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on Wednesday (December 31) when it came to his feelings towards outgoing New York City mayor Eric Adams.

The Watch What Happens Live host, who, as per tradition, rang in the new year alongside his friend and CNN co-host Anderson Cooper, made the comments just after midnight on Thursday (January 1) as Zohran Mamdani was being sworn in as the city’s 112th mayor.

“I’d like to say, watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’ chaotic, horrible…,” Cohen began before Cooper warned him “don’t,” per the Irish Star.

“I just want to say, I mean, he’s got his pardons, he’s pardoned,” Cohen continued. “Great, you got your pardons, go off in the sunset. We’ll, we’ll fiddle with what we have, with what you left us with.”

“Go dance away,” he added. “We’ll see you at all the parties. You’ve partied your way through four years.”

Adams served as NYC mayor from January 2022 to December 2025, and his tenure was marred by controversy, including federal charges of bribery, fraud, and solicitation of illegal foreign campaign donations. Adams pleaded not guilty, and the charges were later dropped.

Responding to Cohen’s comments on X on Thursday, Adams wrote, “My response to @Andy: AA,” referring to Alcoholics Anonymous.

My response to @Andy: AA.

Another sloppy drunken rant.

If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help. New Yorkers aren’t laughing with him. They are concerned about him. Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help.

He was safe in Times Square… https://t.co/ACAIkEKLkT — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) January 1, 2026

“Another sloppy drunken rant,” he continued. “If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help. New Yorkers aren’t laughing with him. They are concerned about him. Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help.”

The former mayor added, “He was safe in Times Square because we did our job. Again. Seek help. AAA: Andy’s Alcohol Anonymous.”

Cohen and Cooper are known for getting tipsy during the CNN New Year’s Eve Live festivities, with the pair frequently taking shots of alcohol with guests throughout the night.

It’s also not the first time Cohen has drawn attention for ranting about a former NYC mayor. During CNN’s 2021-22 New Year’s Eve Live special, the Real Housewives producer slammed ex-mayor Bill de Blasio, saying, per Us Weekly, “The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara, sucka!”

At the time, CNN defended Cohen, stating, “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live TV. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

Cohen and Cooper have been co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Live special together since the 2017–18 edition.