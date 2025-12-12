Stephen Colbert Questions Why ‘The Late Show’ Was Canceled if Paramount Has $108 Billion to Offer for Warner Bros.

What To Know Stephen Colbert questioned why The Late Show was canceled for financial reasons when Paramount is making a $108 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Colbert highlighted the irony of Paramount’s massive offer, especially since CBS claimed the show lost $40 million annually.

He also noted that Paramount’s bid includes $24 billion from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, joking about potential strings attached to such funding.

The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert had a valid question this week when he wondered why his show was canceled for “financial reasons” when Paramount has $108 billion to flash around.

Colbert was referencing the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which has seen Netflix and Paramount Skydance making huge money offers for the company. On Monday (December 8), Paramount made a hostile counteroffer valued at more than $108 billion, despite WBD already agreeing to a deal with Netflix valued at $82.7 billion.

“Just yesterday, my beloved parent company, Paramount, reportedly launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros valued at $108 billion,” the late-night host said on Tuesday’s (December 9) Late Show. “Wow. I gotta say, if my company’s got that kind of green, I’m sure they can afford to un-cancel one of their best shows.”

After the studio audience cheered and chanted Colbert’s name, the comedian quipped, “CBS, you heard the people, bring back The Equalizer! We need our queen to return. Why do you think America has become so unequalized?”

Back in July, CBS announced it was canceling The Late Show, which is scheduled to air its final episode in May 2026. CBS cited financial reasons, claiming the show loses $40 million annually. At the time, some critics argued the axing was politically motivated, with parent company Paramount hoping to appease President Trump amid its merger with Skydance, which required government approval.

Addressing the cancelation in an interview with GQ last month, Colbert said, “Listen, every show’s got to end at some time… that’s just the nature of show business. You can’t worry about that. You got to be a big boy about that. But I think we’re the first number one show to ever get canceled.”

Colbert pointed out on Tuesday’s show that Paramount’s bid for WBD had “a little assist on the cash front,” noting how the company’s offer includes $24 billion in funds controlled by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

“And when the dictator of Saudi Arabia gives you billions of dollars, I’m sure there’s no catch,” Colbert added. “In a totally unrelated story, I’m looking forward to next season’s new CBS hit comedy, Young Mohammed bin Sheldon.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS