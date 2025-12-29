HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ Season 6 Winning House Still Hasn’t Sold 7 Months Later

What To Know The winning house from Rock the Block Season 6, designed by Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd, remains unsold nearly seven months after its $1.4 million listing.

Fans and commenters have criticized the home’s design choices and its rural Grantsville, Utah, location.

Of the four homes renovated during the season, only the DeBoer team’s house has officially sold.

Windy City Rehab host Alison Victoria and Luxe For Less host Michel Smith Boyd might have won Rock the Block Season 6 earlier this year, but the house they designed still hasn’t sold seven months later.

Season 6 of the hit HGTV competition series saw four teams renovating 5,500-square-foot mountain homes in Grantsville, Utah. The other three teams competing against Victoria and Boyd included Down Home Fab hosts Cole and Chelsea DeBoer, Renovation Aloha‘s Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, and Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp stars Jordan and Jonathan Knight.

Victoria and Boyd came out on top with their “Refined Rustic” design, which went heavy on the wood and is described in its listing as “modern country elegance.” However, over half a year later, the property has yet to sell and has seen its price slashed.

According to the listing on Redfin.com, the West Marigold Drive house was originally listed in June for $1.4 million. The price has since dropped to $1.079 million, and it still hasn’t attracted a buyer.

Interestingly, the listing also doesn’t mention Victoria’s involvement, though it does reference Rock the Block and Boyd.

“Experience design-forward living in this one-of-a-kind Hamlet Home featured on HGTV’s Rock the Block Season 6. Masterfully decorated by renowned designer Michel Smith,” the listing reads. “Every detail of this property blends thoughtful architecture with timeless luxury, setting a new standard for modern country elegance.”

Fans on HGTV Reddit shared their thoughts, with some criticizing the design and others pointing to the location as a reason why it hasn’t sold.

“Location, location, location. Aren’t these houses set way outside of town and way overpriced for the area? I think this was a huge HGTV fail,” wrote one user.

“Grantsville is not typically where someone dropping a million dollars on a house is going to want to live. It’s about 45-60 minutes away from SLC, a very rural area, and right next to the Great Salt Lake, which can get pretty stinky,” said another.

Another added, “We went to visit the houses a few weeks ago. Grantsville is such a strange place for these houses – beautiful view of a Walmart distribution center. There were a few other houses under construction at the entrance to the neighborhood, but it was a literally[sic] wasteland.”

“What a disaster that season was. The fix was in, and they jumped the shark giving [Victoria] that silly tiny [pickleball] court, and that hideous casita a win,” said one commenter.

“Totally agree! Major disappointment! That kitchen was an eyesore! She’s overrated! Never paints or uses wallpaper. Just buys overpriced antiques from friends and makes them a built-in,” wrote another.

“I think Allison’s house was the worst of all. All that wood,” another agreed.

“The house does not feel like a family home that is inviting and space that is more livable. So much wood and limiting. The green was just too much for most buyers and definitely not sellable in this area as designed,” said another.

According to the original Reddit poster, only one of the four properties built on Rock the Block Season 6 is fully sold, and that was the DeBoer house, which sold for around $1.1 million. The Knight brothers’ house listing is currently marked as “pending,” while the Kalama’s house is listed as “under contract.”