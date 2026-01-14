‘Animal Control’ Boss Previews Romance & Rivalries in Season 4

What To Know Season 4 of Animal Control introduces a major shakeup as Frank and his team merge with rival Templeton Dudge’s precinct.

Showrunner Tad Quill also previews a secret romance and more.

After Animal Control‘s special Season 4 premiere during Christmas week, the hilariously acerbic comedy about Seattle critter catchers paws into its regular timeslot on January 15. “I actually think this is definitely our best season and we’re doing all the things that we love and have worked so well for us,” says showrunner Tad Quill. “But we’re also shaking things up a little bit.”

Chief among the moves, Quill continues, is that snarky civil servant Frank (Joel McHale) and Co. will be merging with a competing precinct run by sworn nemesis Templeton Dudge (Gerry Dee). “Templeton is coming in from Precinct 23 and he is going to throw a wrench into everything. He and Frank are going to be vying all season for control of the precinct,” Quill says.

This will lead to a heated rivalry between the men (but not that kind), who will spend part of the season jockeying for “the Animal Control Officer of the Year Award,” laughs Quill. “Templeton has a huge rescue of a bear in a mine shaft, [but] really, it’s Frank’s rescue. Templeton does some stolen valor there, and that leads to Templeton’s nomination. So, then Frank gets his own nomination when he rescues 24 animals in 24 hours. That’s never been done before … They call it the Jack Bauer.”

Fittingly, Frank will continue to be a hero once it turns out that Templeton’s end goal is to not only take over the precinct, but to also oust Emily (the wickedly gifted Vella Lovell) as boss. “She and Frank are very much in alliance, as well,” Quill previews of the highly strung department director who already has an HR crisis brewing: She and animal control officer Shred (Michael Rowland) “are full-on in a relationship,” he confirms.

“It’s a secret relationship, and a couple of different, key people gradually find out throughout the season,” he continues. “But Emily can’t reveal it because it’s made very clear to her that she needs to be absolutely on-point and it’s technically not OK for her to be dating an underling.”

Hopefully, everyone will be too busy to notice the canoodling coworkers — who will not be the only ones finding romance this season, we’re hearing — when a white bronco (horse, that is) triggers a very familiar low-speed chase down the highway. Additionally, there will be more chaos to contain after ostentatious K-9 trainer Roman Park (McHale’s Community buddy Ken Jeong) returns to open his new kennel annex.

“There’s an awesome comedic reveal at the end that is fantastic,” promises Quill.

Better not be dogging us!

Animal Control, Regular Time Premiere, Thursday, January 15, 9/8c, Fox