The animal control team will be back in hilarious action again soon. That’s right, Animal Control will return for another season of wild(life) adventures, as Fox renewed the series for Season 4 on May 12.

So what can we expect from the next season of Seattle’s fur-st responders in action? Here’s a look at everything we know about Animal Control Season 4 so far.

When will Animal Control Season 4 premiere?

Fans can most likely expect the series to return in January or February 2026, in keeping with the show’s traditional premiere date schedule (and the fact that it’s not on the Fox fall schedule).

Who will star in Animal Control Season 4?

No major changes to the cast have been announced yet, so for now, fans can expect to see Joel McHale return as Frank Shaw, a former cop-turned-senior animal control officer who uses sarcasm as a defense mechanism, along with Vella Lovell as the animal control unit’s director Emily Price, Michael Rowland as Frank’s partner “Shred” a.k.a. Fred Taylor, Ravi V. Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands.

We’ll have to wait and see who will guest star on the next season, but Season 3 featured Gerry Dee as Templeton, Krystal Smith as Bettay, Sarah Chalke as Yazmin, Thomas Lennon as Patrick, Chelsea Frei as Isabelle, Lucy Punch as Fiona, Josh Segarra as Parker, Eve Palmer as Melinda, Rob Gronkowski as himself, and Ken Jeong as dog trainer Roman Park.

The show is created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterlin, and Tad Quill serves as showrunner.

What will happen in Animal Control Season 4?

No official description has yet been released for the new season, but the Season 3 finale left off some big developments, including Shred kissing Emily and Frank being reunited with Yazmin after she showed up at his apartment, and he took her right inside for some romantic time… just as it looked like things might finally be sparking between Frank and Victoria, too! And that mystery text from Templeton to Amit left fans wondering what’s next there.

