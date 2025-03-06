It’s always fun when Joel McHale and Ken Jeong, former Community costars, reunite on the screen, and such is again the case on Animal Control. Jeong returns in the March 6 episode, “Retrievers and Fruit Bats,” with McHale’s Frank turning to Roman for help. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

The clip begins with Roman bringing Frank and Victoria (Grace Palmer) into his home and showing it off; he even has someone who can get them pear juice… only she’s around the orchard, he realizes after screaming for her. “So what do I owe this inconvenience?” he asks after having the others sit.

Frank struggles to explain: “Actually, we need your… this is tough.” Victoria has to take over. They need a financial partner in a kennel facility. But Roman wants to hear it from Frank, “the big lug.” And he wants him to stand up since, “Is this a presentation or not?” Frank’s response? What you’d expect: “I thought you wanted this to be an eye level.”

Frank explains the animals need new kennels and access to fresh air. But Roman doesn’t make it easy on him and Victoria. He asks question about testing the soil (“Good enough to bury a body in,” says Frank) and the construction of the kennels. And he forces Frank to compliment him. Watch the full sneak peek above for more from this conversation and to see where they land after the pitch and who else Roman wants to hear from.

In addition to this last ditch appeal for a new benefactor for Emily’s (Vella Lovell) outdoor kennel initiative, “Retrievers and Fruit Bats” will see Shred (Michael Rowland) and Isabelle’s (Chelsea Frei) relationship is tested when they pose as a married couple at the open house for Shred and Patel’s (Ravi Patel) flipped home.

Animal Control, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox