Who Are the New ‘Matlock’ Season 2 Characters?

Two new faces are coming to Matlock when the show returns in February. Sarah Wright Olsen plays Gwen, an efficiency expert analyzing the firm, which is on the brink of a merger. Newcomer Henry Haber plays Hunter, a younger associate from the floater pool who is a total bro. Matlock creator Jennie Snyder Urman said that Haber’s character is not a replacement for Billy Martinez following David Del Rio‘s dismissal from the series.

Gwen and Hunter will make their debuts in the second half of Matlock Season 2, which premieres on Thursday, February 26, at 9/8c on CBS. Del Rio was fired from Matlock after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault, reportedly involving Del Rio’s costar, Leah Lewis. Del Rio denies the allegations. CBS reportedly reopened its investigation in December.

Snyder Urman told Deadline that Hunter brings a new energy to the show that the writers have wanted for a long time, and that he’s not a “replacement” for Billy.

“We’re always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome,” Snyder Urman said. “And one thing that we were talking about in the writers’ room that we’ve been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro.”

“What will it be like for Olympia [Skye P. Marshall] and Matty [Kathy Bates] to be around a bro?” she added about Hunter. “They’ve been with characters that really see them as the pinnacle and do things their way. But what happens when you have somebody who spreads a little bit and shoots a basketball when he wants to have ideas flowing? What is that like in our ladies’ world? And I’ll tell you, it’s funny.”

The impending merger at Jacobson Moore will change the office structure. Viewers already saw Olympia kick Sarah (Lewis) off her team after she confessed to helping Senior (Beau Bridges) spy on Julian (Jason Ritter). Lewis isn’t leaving the show, so she’ll be facing new obstacles with this move in the new episodes.

Here’s what we know about the new Matlock Season 2 characters, a group that includes Melanie Lynskey.

Who is Sarah Wright Olsen from Matlock?

Wright Olsen is known for roles in Parks and Recreation and American Made. She’s also married to Matlock executive producer Eric Christian Olsen. She and Haber have already started filming future episodes.

She commemorated her Matlock casting on Instagram in December.

“Heart bursting!” she wrote. “SO excited to work with this incredible cast and crew and the genius that is Jennie Snyder Urman!”

Who is Henry Haber from Matlock?

Haber is an acting newcomer making his debut on Matlock. He posted on Instagram about his casting to express his “gratitude.”

“Most of the journey in any creative endeavor feels like meandering lost in a dark tunnel, oftentimes walking backwards looking for ways to back out,” he wrote. “I have spent the last four years in school failing over and over in countless ways and learning to get comfortable with letting go of end results. More times than not, I feel as though I’m on the wrong path. And just then, the universe responds with these divine little moments to remind me that there is no ‘wrong’ path, there’s just the path that IS, and it’s so unique to all of us. I am so blessed to be surrounded by people that inspire me and have given me the opportunity to dive into something that scares the crap out of me.”

Will Melanie Lynskey be back in Matlock?

Lynskey, who’s married to Ritter, made a surprise guest star appearance in Matlock Season 2 Episode 4. She plays Debra Palmer, Senior’s ex-lover, who was with him on that fateful trip to Australia. It was during that trip that Senior ordered Julian to bury the Wellbrexa study. Debra’s been mentioned several times since her first appearance, implying that she’s going to be important in the future and therefore return to the screen.

When was David Del Rio’s final episode of Matlock?

Del Rio’s final episode of Matlock was Season 2 Episode 7, which aired on December 4. The December 11 midseason finale explained Billy’s exit. His pregnant partner, Claudia (Bella Ortiz), had a miscarriage, and he’ll be stepping away from the firm to be with his family.

Matlock, Returns Thursday, February 26, 9/8c, CBS