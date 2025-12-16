Donald Trump announced that he will be speaking to the nation in a previously unexpected primetime address on Wednesday (December 17) night at 9/8c. In a statement posted to his social media page, he announced, “My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST. I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then.”

“It has been a great year for our Country,” the statement continues, “and THE BEST IS YET TO COME! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The announcement was unexpected and immediately resulted in some major changes to network TV.

What shows will be affected by Trump’s primetime address on Wednesday night?

CBS will reportedly pause the airing of its three-hour-long Survivor Season 49 finale to accommodate the presser at 9/8c, and other networks are expected to do the same. The second part of Fox’s two-hour The Floor finale is now expected to pause the airing at 9/8c and resume after the speech.

The address may also interfere with some pre-planned holiday specials on broadcast as well. ABC is currently scheduled to air its iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 music special during that time, and NBC’s Christmas in Nashville special was scheduled to begin at 9/8c. Representatives for ABC and NBC did not immediately share their accommodation plans, but those networks traditionally do carry presidential addresses from the Oval Office live.

What is Trump’s primetime address about?

While we don’t know the full extent of what Trump will say during the address, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News he will talk “about the historic accomplishments” Trump’s administration claims to have made on border security and inflation. She also said Trump “will be talking about what’s to come” in his address, “and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the New Year as well as we head into the Christmas season.”

The address comes amid a Reuters report indicating that Donald Trump’s national approval rating dropped to 39% in new polling, with the economy as a number-one issue according to participants.