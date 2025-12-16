Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Make Rare Appearance With Daughters on Red Carpet

What To Know Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes enjoyed a family outing at a Jingle Ball 2025 concert.

The event marked a rare public appearance for the couple and their kids from previous relationships.

Robach and Holmes have openly discussed their wedding plans and differing opinions on guest lists.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got into the holiday spirit by enjoying a rare public outing with their family.

Robach and Holmes stepped out with their daughters to attend Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, December 12. In addition to posing for red carpet pics as a couple, the pair were joined by their daughters.

Holmes’ youngest daughter, Sabine, 12, looked festive in a red dress, while Robach’s daughters — Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19 — matched their mom in dark ensembles. Robach, for her part, sported a lacy slip dress, while Holmes looked chic in a tan, velvet suit jacket with a black shirt and matching pants.

Holmes shares Sabine with his second wife, Marilee Fiebig, as well as his eldest daughter, Brianna, and son, Jaiden, with his first wife, Amy Ferson. Robach shares her two daughters with her first husband, Tim McIntosh. She went on to wed Andrew Shue in 2010, but the two later split in the wake of Robach and Holmes’ romance scandal in 2023. (Schue and Fiebig began dating later that year.)

Holmes and Robach were notably benched from their GMA3 hosting roles in December 2022 after news of their affair broke. Following an investigation into their relationship, the couple was dismissed from GMA3 and ABC News.

The duo have since launched multiple podcasts and announced in September 2024 that they had moved in together. They even attended last year’s Jingle Ball concert with Sabine and Annalise.

On an October episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, the couple announced that they had been engaged for a month. “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship,” Holmes quipped.

Robach said she hadn’t been hiding the ring out in public, but Holmes said many of their friends didn’t notice her new bling. “We were intimately engaged with friends, very close people, for the past three weekends,” he shared. “All of them are gonna think back and go, ‘Oh my God, how did we miss it?'”

Robach and Holmes argued over wedding planning opinions in an Instagram video earlier this month. “Don’t have anybody at your wedding that you need to be introduced to,” Holmes said, to which Robach questioned, “So you’re going to tell people they can’t bring a plus-one?”

For Holmes, he doesn’t want to invite “anybody for the sake of their feelings.” Robach, meanwhile, stated that she wants people she has relationships with to “have a good time” at their nuptials.

“I think it’s insanity to tell people who you love and know that they can’t bring a date,” Robach stated.