Good Morning America turns 50 years old on Monday, November 3, having debuted on this day in 1975, with David Hartman and Nancy Dussault hosting that inaugural broadcast on ABC. But today’s GMA is a far cry from the morning show of yore, as current co-anchor Robin Roberts explained to The Hollywood Reporter recently.

“I mean, it’s changed,” she said. “America’s not the same as it was 50 years ago. And I think we’ve adapted to the the needs and wants of our audience, and we talk about those things that have changed, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the audience, our focus on them.”

And as on-air talent have come and go and world events and cultural trends have shaped the program, GMA has seen highlights and lowlights over its half-century-long history. Here are our picks for the most impactful.