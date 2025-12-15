What To Know The Road finale airs on Sunday, December 21.

Cassidy Daniels, Channing Wilson, or Adam Sanders will be named the winner of the show’s first season.

The three finalists opened for Keith Urban at The Ryman in Nashville before the audience selected a winner.

After Britnee Kellogg’s elimination during The Road Semifinals on Sunday, December 14, there are just three contestants left heading into the Season 1 Finals: Cassidy Daniels, Channing Wilson, and Adam Sanders.

The trio has survived nine weeks on the road so far, and it will all culminate in a final performance at an iconic venue, The Ryman, in Nashville. For one final time, Channing, Cassidy, and Adam will open up for Keith Urban, and the audience will pick a winner based on how they rate the performances.

It’s been quite a journey for all three artists this season. As the youngest contestant and only female left in the competition, Cassidy doesn’t have as much experience as Channing and Adam, but she’s consistently been rated as one of the top acts of the season by audiences across the country.

Channing has been a touring musician for years and was also top-rated all season long. Meanwhile, Adam has tons of experience as a songwriter and is without a doubt the most energetic performer of the finalists.

The winner of The Road will receive $250,000 and a recording contract with Country Road Records. He or she will also earn a coveted slot on the Mane Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival in April.

Whoever finishes in second and third place won’t walk away totally empty-handed, either. The runner-up and second runner-up will receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles as well. Plus, for all three finalists, as well as the other nine contestants from the season, the show has offered a new kind of exposure. Where they go from here is in their hands, but they’ve gotten to experience life as a touring musician like never before on The Road.

So, which of the three finalists do you think will be the winner? Scroll down to cast your vote and share your thoughts in the comments section below!

The Road, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, December 21, 9:30/8:30c, CBS