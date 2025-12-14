What To Know The Top 4 contestants performed at Marathon City Works in Nashville on the Sunday, December 14, episode of The Road.

They each performed a duet, cover song, and original song while opening for Keith Urban.

The audiences rated the performances and the contestant with the lowest rating was eliminated at the end of the night, leaving the other three to move on to the Finals.

The Sunday, December 14, episode of The Road featured the Top 4 contestants performing in Nashville to earn their spot in the finale. The semifinalists hit the legendary Bluebird Cafe to play a round with Keith Urban before taking the stage at Marathon Music Works, where the audience rated the performances. Each artist sang a duet, as well as two solo songs (one cover and one original).

Brothers Osborne joined Keith Urban to judge the rising artists as well, but it was the audience who ultimately decided who would be going home. The remaining three singers will open for Urban one last time during the December 21 finale, and a winner will be named.

Scroll down for a recap of the Semifinals performances and to find out who was eliminated.

Britnee Kellogg and Adam Sanders

Britnee Kellogg had the tough task of keeping up with Adam Sanders’ energy during their duet of “Keep Your Hands to Yourself” by The Georgia Satellites. She was also left “stressed out” after getting some critiques from Urban during soundcheck.

“You can definitely tell [Adam’s] done this before,” John Osborne noted to Urban. “You can definitely tell he’s done clubs.”

Channing Wilson and Cassidy Daniels

Channing Wilson and Cassidy Daniels have been the highest-rated singers throughout the competition, so this was a powerhouse duet. They teamed up to sing “Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter.

Urban urged the singers to harmonize because that’s when their voices sounded the best. Urban and the Brothers Osborne were vibing along throughout the performance.

Cassidy Daniels

For her cover, Cassidy sang “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes, and Urban was immediately pumping his fist in the air. “She hits it right out of the gate,” John noted.

“Cassidy Daniels has definitely got it,” John said after Cassidy sang her cover. “Whatever it is, she’s got it. A lot of people have covered ‘Hard to Handle,’ but she came out and made it her own and delivered, like, 11/10.” Urban also made sure to point out that Cassidy is only 25 years old.

The rising star’s original song was called “What Have I Got to Lose,” which is her “love letter to the music industry,” she revealed.

Urban and the Osbornes were on their feet for a standing ovation after the performance. “She wasn’t putting on a performance. It was natural for her,” TJ. Osborne said. Urban pointed out, “She’s had that reaction every night since the first night.”

Adam Sanders

Adam returned to the stage with a cover of “Dust on the Bottle” by David Lee Murphy. Urban was impressed by how Adam took control of the direction of the performance in the soundcheck.

“That’s a good choice for a cover,” Urban said. John and TJ. agreed, although John noted it would be a “hard one to follow” with an original.

Adam’s original was called “Bible in a House Fire,” which was written after he drove by a mobile home that was burning down.

“We did a show at the Bluebird, and he did that song acoustic, and I think it was better,” Urban admitted, “You heard every word, and you got the idea of what the song was.” However, TJ pointed out that the crowd still seemed “into it” with a full band behind Adam.

Britnee Kellogg

Heading into her solo performance, Britnee admitted that being on the road was taking its toll. “Physically, I’m exhausted,” she shared. “I’m having ridiculous dreams about getting cut. It’s really easy to question whether or not you’re good enough to keep going.”

She had to brush it off to take the stage, though, and she kicked things off with a cover of Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush.” John said she had “great control,” and Urban pointed out that going for a quieter song was a great way to get the crowd’s attention.

Britnee’s original was called “If I Said That.” She wrote it about “how hard” marriage is. “When she went into her falsetto, her pitch was really, really good, and that’s hard to do,” TJ raved.

Channing Wilson

The final performer of the night was Channing. He covered “Midnight Rider” by The Allman Brothers Band, which he hoped would be “right on the nose” for the crowd.

“That’s a cool way to play that song,” John said. “I’ve never heard it done like that.”

Channing’s original, “Dead Man Walking,” was from a record he released in 2023. He wrote it as a way to deal with his emotions after “almost dying” from a blockage in his heart.

“That song is badass. The fact that he can just stand there … you can’t look away from him. He’s not even moving,” TJ said. John also joked that they should go “cut that in the studio” themselves.

Who went home on The Road Episode 9?

Before revealing the results, Urban told the Top 4, “I think it’s the best I’ve seen every single one of you perform. I was super proud. Especially the originals. And the covers were spot on. Channing, you killed it tonight, brother. The audience were great tonight. They really responded great. But it is a Nashville audience. Their standards are pretty high.”

He then revealed that, per the votes, Britnee Kellogg was the artist who would be eliminated. “I want to say to you, you’ve survived nine weeks,” Urban assured her. “So the name Britnee Kellogg right now is known by so many people. So I want to say congratulations on that. That’s extraordinary. I hope we get to see more of you.”

Britnee was in tears after getting the news. “I’m disappointed,” she admitted. “I’m just bummed. This experience has been life-changing. It’s been incredible. Of course, the 40-year-old in me is like … maybe this is my only opportunity. So I’m just sad. I’m going to keep playing shows and be a mama, and continue to inspire other moms to do the same.”

The Road, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, December 21, 9:30/8:30c, CBS