A new singing competition is about to hit television screens this Sunday, October 19. The Road is a brand-new concept from Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan that will feature 12 country artists battling it out for an epic grand prize.

There are various elements to the prize that the winner will get on the show, which also stars Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson. Of course, the prize is just an added bonus to the exposure the artists will receive both on the show and from the audiences who got to watch their live performances when they were filmed earlier this year.

Scroll down for everything to know about how the series works and what the winner will get.

What is the prize for the winner of The Road?

Whoever is named the winner of The Road at the end of the season will receive a $250,000 cash prize as well as a recording contract with Country Road Records, a division of 101 Studios, in partnership with Thirty Tigers.

Additionally, the winner will be booked with a performance slot on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in 2026. Plus, Red Bull will provide the winner with an exclusive prize pack, which includes the opportunity to perform at Red Bull Jukebox.

Does the runner-up win anything on The Road?

The artists who come in second and third place will also walk away with a prize thanks to Red Bull. The two runners-up will “receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art recording space that includes a full range of instruments, and cutting-edge equipment designed to empower artists and give wings to their ideas,” according to a press release.

What is The Road?

On The Road, the 12 contestants opened for Urban during select performances that were filmed earlier this year. Urban’s actual audience members got to rate the performances to determine who would move on and perform again in the next city of the mini tour.

With guidance from Urban, tour manager Wilson, and other country music stars throughout the season, the contestants will get a taste of what life on the road is really like. Plus, viewers will get “a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician” and “exclusive access to behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry.”

The Road, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 19, 9/8c, CBS