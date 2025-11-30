Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan brought a whole new kind of singing competition to CBS with The Road, which premiered in October 2025 and will name its Season 1 winner in December.

The show, which featured all country artists in its inaugural season, gives contestants a feel of what it’s like to be a touring musician. While traveling around the United States on a tour bus, the artists served as Keith Urban‘s opening acts for a string of concerts, with the audience rating the performances throughout the night. After each show, Urban and Shelton eliminated one aspiring singer who was in the bottom two.

With Season 1 winding down, fans are anxious to know whether there will be more to come. Scroll down for everything we know about the future of The Road.

Will The Road return for Season 2?

CBS has not yet announced a renewal for Season 2 of The Road. Keep checking back for updates about whether the show has been renewed or canceled.

When does The Road Season 2 premiere?

Since there is no renewal news yet, we do not know when the show will premiere if it returns. Season 1 premiered in October 2025, so if the show is doing one season a year, we can expect a new season in fall 2026, but nothing is confirmed at this time.

Who will star on The Road Season 2?

Since Shelton is a co-creator of the show, he will likely continue in his role as a judge. Each week, Shelton watched the performances with Urban to make an informed decision about which bottom two contestant should be eliminated.

The artist who the contestants will open for will not be revealed until after the show is officially renewed. It’s unclear whether the plan will be to have Urban return, or for another artist to take the headlining spot.

Gretchen Wilson served as tour manager/mentor for the contestants during Season 1, but it remains to be seen whether she’ll be back if there’s a Season 2, or if someone else will step into the role.

Since Shelton was in the middle of his own tour during the first season, there were some shows he was unable to attend, so various country artists stepped in to help Urban judge the competition. Should there be a Season 2, any guest appearances like this wouldn’t be confirmed until closer to the premiere date.

Who are The Road Season 2 contestants?

We will not know the contestants for Season 2 of The Road until closer to a potential premiere date. The 12 contestants for Season 1 were announced at the end of June 2025, four months before the show debuted.

What is the prize for The Road?

If the prize is the same as Season 1, the winner will get a $250,000 cash prize, recording contract with Country Road Records, and a spot on the main stage at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Season 1’s runner-up and third place finishers also received five recording sessions at Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles.

The Road, Season 1, Sundays, Check Local Listings, CBS