‘Marshals’: ‘The Road’ Winner Adam Sanders to Guest Star — See Photos

What To Know Adam Sanders, the first winner of Taylor Sheridan’s singing competition The Road, will guest star on Marshals.

Sanders will perform his new single “His to Mine” in the episode.

Sanders teased his acting debut and the new single on Instagram.

Before country music singer Riley Green appears on Marshals, the first winner of Taylor Sheridan’s The Road singing competition will guest star. New photos from Marshals Season 1 Episode 7 reveal Adam Sanders’ guest-star spot on the Yellowstone spinoff. Sanders will perform one of his songs in the episode.

Sanders appears in the next episode of Marshals, which airs on Sunday, April 12, at 8/7c, on CBS. It’s titled “Family Business.” In it, a federal judge and her family are the targets of a car bomb, and the Marshals are assigned to guard them. Family secrets start to surface as the Marshals start to look into why someone would want this family dead.

Sanders will perform his new single “His to Mine” in the episode. The song comes out on Friday, April 10. In the photos above and below, Sanders can be seen at the bar that Kayce (Luke Grimes) and his Marshals team frequents. Marshals frequently ends its episodes in this bar, and there’s almost always some live music going on.

Sanders teased his acting debut on Marshals in an Instagram reel on Wednesday, April 8, revealing some details about his new song while he was at it.

“Not only is my new single, ‘His to Mine,’ coming out this Friday, which is a song I’ve literally teased on my socials for over a year now…Your boy is going to be featured in CBS’s Marshals this Sunday night,” Sanders says in the video. “I cannot thank Marshals enough for having me a part of the filming. So a blast to go out to Utah and shoot for the show.”

Sanders said “His to Mine” reminds him of Brooks & Dunn and Mark Wills songs from the 1990s, “which is my favorite era of music of all time.” He also shared that he’s watched some episodes of Marshals and thinks “it’s a really, really cool spinoff of the Yellowstone original plot.”

Yellowstone creator Sheridan made The Road with Blake Shelton. In it, singers joined Keith Urban on tour and performed as their opening act in venues across the country, attempting to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour.

Sanders was named the first winner of the CBS competition series in December 2025. He won $250,000, a record deal, and a slot on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Music Festival in April 2026 (his slot is on April 26). Sanders shared his next steps with TV Insider after his win.

“Really, for me, it’s just trying to build on this opportunity and try to get out and play as many shows as I can and also work on new music,” he said. “I want to try to just continue to fan the flame that this [show] has started for all of us.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS