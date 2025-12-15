The View cohost and moderator Whoopi Goldberg was both heartbroken and furious on Monday’s (December 15) episode while discussing several tragedies that unfolded over the weekend — including the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, the mass shooting at Brown University, and the antisemitic attack in Austrlalia — and Donald Trump‘s reaction (or lack thereof) to them.

First, a visibly choked-up Goldberg paid tribute to Reiner, who previously directed her in the 1996 biographical law drama Ghosts of Mississippi.

“There was so much tragedy this weekend, it’s hard to process. Tributes are flooding in after news broke last night of the apparent homicide of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michelle Reiner. Rob became a star in the iconic sitcom All in the Family and went on to direct beloved movies like This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally, and I was lucky enough to get directed by him in Ghosts of Mississippi. He was also an outspoken activist and quite a guy, quite an amazing man,” Goldberg said to open the show. “And then there is what happened in Australia at Bondi Beach. At least 15 people were killed in an antisemitic attack on the first night of Hanukkah at Australia’s Bondi Beach. Leaders from around the world are denouncing this act of hate and praising Ahmed el Ahmed, who is the hero that confronted and disarmed one of the shooters. I don’t know how to process this… Of course, then there’s the shooting at Brown University. I mean, each thing in its own body is horrific, and this is… I don’t even have words. I don’t know what to say.”

Cohost Sunny Hostin then encouraged her to share a memory about Reiner, to which Goldberg said, “He was a friend. I literally saw him the last time I did the Kennedy Center, as we were honoring Billy [Crystal], and this is when Billy got the Mark Twain Award. But we were together quite a bit, and he was a wonderful director, and a guy who was a stand-up guy, and he fought for the stuff that was right.”

Hostin then introduced the statement made by Trump about Reiner, in which he implied it was Reiner’s political beliefs, as an outspoken critic of his presidency, that caused his death, but Goldberg encouraged her not to read it aloud.

Ana Navarro then shared a pointed message to Trump about his reaction to Reiner’s murder, saying, “This is a tragedy, not just for the family, but for all who knew and loved him, and for the president of the United States to make this about him … to attack Rob Reiner because he exercised his American right to speak up with what he disagreed with is shameful and disgraceful, and of all the disgusting things that Donald Trump has done, this is right up there.”

Goldberg had her own pointed words for Trump after that and said, “I don’t understand the man in that White House because he talked so much about Charlie Kirk caring, and suddenly this is what he puts out. Have you no shame? No shame at all… Can you get any lower? I don’t think so. And what do you have to say about what’s happened around the world? Where is our voice as Americans? Somebody’s got to speak up for us. Our hearts are breaking through all of this — through Rob, through what’s happened at Bondi Beach, what happened at Brown — and you don’t find the time to say, as Americans, ‘We hate what’s happening’? You ain’t my president, man.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC