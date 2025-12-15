Trump Implies Rob Reiner Was Killed Over His Political Beliefs

What To Know Following the double homicide of Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner, Donald Trump weighed in on the tragedy.

Instead of offering condolences, though, he implied Reiner’s political affiliations may have been to blame.

No motive has yet been revealed, but the Reiners’ son Nick Reiner, who has struggled with addiction and homelessness in the past, is the prime suspect at this time.

Following the horrific news of the killings of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, Donald Trump weighed in on the matter in an early Monday (December 15) morning social media post. Only, instead of offering condolences for the victims or their loved ones, he decided to connect the tragedy to himself.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

There is no current indication that the killings were politically motivated. The slain Hollywood couple’s son, Nick Reiner, who is currently suspected of the double homicide, was, like his father, an advocate for left-leaning issues and previously worked for the ACLU of Southern California.

Rob Reiner was a vocal critic of Donald Trump. In 2017, for example, he told Variety at the Dubai International Film Festival, “Donald Trump is the single-most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States. He is mentally unfit. Not only does he not understand how government works, he has no interest in trying to find out how it works.”

Nick Reiner previously opened up about his struggles with addiction and worked with his father on the 2015 film Being Charlie, which was based on his experiences with heroin addiction and homelessness. The 32 year old was arrested for the murders by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to TMZ.

The Reiners were found stabbed to death in their home on Sunday night.

In response to Trump’s post, many commentators were purely baffled.

“Hard to even describe President Trump‘s reaction to the death of Rob Reiner,” wrote Morning Joe cohost Jonathan Lemire.

Hard to even describe President Trump’s reaction to the death of Rob Reiner pic.twitter.com/HwNmLMA2PI — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 15, 2025

“Trump is reveling in the apparent homicide of Rob Reiner,” wrote POLITICO’s Kyle Cheney, and CNBC’s John Harwood called the post “sociopathic.”

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.