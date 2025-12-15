Rob Reiner’s ‘Chilling’ Interview With Son Nick Resurfaces Online – Fans React

What To Know Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home, with multiple sources alleging their son Nick Reiner as the perpetrator.

A 2016 interview has resurfaced showing Rob and Nick discussing their deeply personal collaboration on the film Being Charlie, which was inspired by Nick’s struggles with addiction.

Fans have reacted emotionally to the interview, expressing heartbreak over Rob’s evident love and efforts to support his son.

Following the shocking deaths of legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, a 2016 interview with Rob and the couple’s son Nick has drawn renewed interest.

Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home at around 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday (December 14). According to People, multiple sources confirmed with the outlet that the alleged perpetrator was Rob and Michele’s son, Nick, though police have claimed no arrests have been made and no one is in custody.

As the news of Nick’s potential involvement spread, a May 2016 interview for AOL’s Build Series resurfaced. The interview sees the father and son discussing their collaboration on the 2015 film Being Charlie, a project inspired by Nick’s own struggles and experiences with heroin addiction and homelessness.

“It’s by far the most personal thing I’ve ever done,” Rob said of the film. He revealed that going over the things Nick had experienced and how he and his mother had related to it “forced me to have to see more clearly and understand more deeply what Nick had gone through.”

He added, “It definitely brought us closer together. It was, like, over a period of a year, and it was intense, it was difficult at times, but it was also the most satisfying creative experience I’ve ever had.”

Fans have been leaving new comments on the video, with one YouTube user writing, “So sad you can tell he loved his son so much.”

“Look how Rob is trying to take care of his son. He knows this is awkward for Nick, he tries to answer for him, and tries not to as well,” said another.

“I think Rob is trying to understand and connect with his son through this movie,” another added.

Another wrote, “I’m sure a lot will come out in the next few days but wow. Rob cared about his son and tried to help him. This is so devastating.”

“This is so tragic look how Rob is so open and dedicated to his son. Drugs will leave you soulless. The line between chemistry and spirituality is very thin,” said one commenter.

“Chilling to watch this knowing what happened 9 years later,” another added.

“This was 9 years ago and it’s bizarre to see knowing whats coming,” added one user.

Another wrote, “This is so heartbreaking. You can see and feel how Rob loves his son and hoped to be closer to him, to have a better understanding and relationship.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.