Eight-time Daytime Emmy winner Anthony Geary, beloved by generations of television viewers for his iconic portrayal of General Hospital‘s Luke Spencer, passed away on December 14 at the age of 78. His death was the result of complications from a scheduled operation three days earlier.

Weeks before his death, Geary was seen watching former costar Genie Francis‘ appearance on Maurice Benard‘s State of Mind podcast. Geary’s husband, Claudio Gama, posted the video. “It really made Tony very happy,” Gama’s caption read. “He told me, ‘those are two lovely and talented people, great friends, and I miss them.’”

Born May 29, 1947, in Coalville, UT, Geary was raised in a Mormon household by his father, who ran a construction company, and his mother, a homemaker. Geary grew up alongside three sisters, Dana, DeAnn, and Jana. Though his mother hoped he might pursue a career in teaching, Geary felt an early and undeniable pull toward acting, a passion that would define his life and career.

While studying at the University of Utah, Geary’s talent caught the attention of Jack Albertson of Chico and the Man fame, who attended a performance by the promising sophomore. Albertson cast him in a touring stage production of The Subject Was Roses, a pivotal moment that launched his professional career. Over the years, Geary would go on to appear in more than 50 stage productions, maintaining a devotion to theater alongside his screen work.

In the late 1960s, Geary relocated to Los Angeles, where he began to build a steady résumé in television, appearing in popular series like The Partridge Family, The Mod Squad, and All in the Family. He soon found a home on soaps, first as David Lockhart on Bright Promise from 1971-1972, followed by the controversial role of George Curtis, a rapist, during the inaugural year of The Young and the Restless. His work ultimately caught the attention of legendary producer Gloria Monty, who cast him as GH‘s Luke in 1978, a decision that would change the landscape of daytime television.

That casting proved historic when Geary was paired with Genie Francis’ Laura Webber. Their electrifying chemistry and the wildly popular on-the-run storyline in 1980 propelled GH to the top of the ratings, transforming Luke and Laura into a cultural phenomenon. In 1981, the duo appeared on the cover of Newsweek, a rare honor for daytime performers. Luke and Laura’s wedding that November drew an estimated 30 million viewers and featured screen legend Elizabeth Taylor, an avid GH fan, in the role of Helena Cassadine. To commemorate the event, Geary, Francis, and Taylor graced the cover of People magazine.

Following Francis’ departure in 1982, Geary continued to anchor the series, working opposite Demi Moore (Jackie Templeton) and Emma Samms (Holly Sutton). Francis returned in 1983, and the pair later exited together, briefly returning in 1984. In 1991, Geary rejoined the show as Luke’s lookalike cousin, Bill Eckert, a role he played until 1993, before once again resuming the role of Luke.

The day before Geary was scheduled to go into the hospital, he did a scene with Anders Hove (Cesar Faison, GH), for an upcoming project, marking his final acting work.

In addition to GH, Geary appeared in numerous film and television projects, including Intimate Agony, Do You Know the Muffin Man?, The Disorderlies, You Can’t Hurry Love, Crack House, Weird Al Yankovic‘s UHF, Scorchers, Night of the Warrior, and Carpool Guy.

Geary is survived by Gama, who shares with TV Insider exclusively, “It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.” For the last 16 years, their family also included “little Max,” their beloved cat. Following his retirement from GH in 2015, Geary lived exclusively in Amsterdam, a city he deeply loved and considered home.

Geary’s work reshaped daytime television, and his influence will be felt for generations. Though he will always be remembered as Luke Spencer, his legacy endures as that of a fearless performer and singular talent who left an indelible mark on the medium.