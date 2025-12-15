For nearly 40 years, Anthony Geary was a constant presence on General Hospital, shaping the show’s history and touching generations of viewers.

In the wake of his passing on December 14, his former costars Jonathan Jackson, Kin Shriner, Anders Hove, and John Stamos are remembering Geary not only for his extraordinary talent, but for the relationships he forged along the way.

Jonathan Jackson (Lucky Spencer)

“My heart is broken at the news of Tony’s passing. There are no words to express what he meant to me personally. Many people know what a brilliant and unparalleled actor and artist he was. For decades, he poured out his heart and soul and passion into his work. Never settling, always pushing for truth, nuance, paradox, humor and humanity. His one-man play, Human Scratchings, was otherworldly — a spellbinding performance that left me and so many others struck to the core of our being. He lived through the height of fame and never lost his humor, his compassion and grace. He is known to the world for his artistic achievements, but to me, he will be remembered most for his humility, kindness, love and wit! Tony’s mind was a creative cosmos, always on the move, exploring and cultivating the art and poetry of life. He was a truly brilliant writer, which many don’t yet know, but I hope his work will come to light one day.

As an 11-year-old kid, he took me under his wing with a depth of grace, respect, and belief that I certainly didn’t deserve. He was my father in the arts, my mentor in the world of learning to trust one’s instincts and always believe in the power and beauty of story and performance. There were moments, many moments over the years working together that I can only describe as transcendent. I will cherish each and every one of them.

As I grew older, Tony became one of the closest friends I have ever had. No matter the time or distance, our souls spoke the same language.

I will greatly miss his presence in the room with me. He was family. Elisa and all of our children adored Tony. My love and humble prayers are with his family and friends on this heartbreaking day. But we will remember him and honor his memory! One of my favorite Scriptures says, “Love is stronger than death”, and I feel this way about him. To say, “I love you” is to protest another’s death. In my soul, this is how feel… and I cling to the hope that we will see each other again. I love you Tony.”

Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin)

“Tony came on General Hospital and created Luke Spencer in one scene. We became instant friends and always have been. I watched him shine for decades and loved every second — on stage and off! He made me laugh, and we got each other in trouble more times than I can remember — at work and on the road. I am going to miss him more than anyone could know.”

Anders Hove (Cesar Faison)

“Tony always went out of his way to be a good friend and great acting partner. Right up till the end, he was fun, funny, an incredible sense of humor, and wonderfully cynical in a beautiful way. I’ve made many visits to Amsterdam for visits, and every time was more fun than the one before. He’ll always make me smile — and laugh — just thinking of him, which I always will.”

John Stamos (Blackie Parrish)

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and former costar, Tony Geary.

Coming on the heels of the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, whom I admired immensely, this feels like a heartbreaking moment for so many of us who grew up watching and learning from these giants of our craft. I was only 19 years old on my first job, General Hospital, and Tony could not have been kinder or more welcoming. At that age, everything feels big. He made it feel safe.

I was mesmerized by his acting. I would stay after my scenes were finished just to watch him work — not because I had to, but because I wanted to learn. Watching Tony was like watching someone rewrite the rules in real time.

He changed the face of daytime television. And in very real ways, he changed my life.

What always stood out to me was how real he was. He never fell into the traps or tricks that can happen when you’re doing the volume needed for an hour show every day. He attacked every character and every script with honesty, intelligence, and fearlessness. There was no autopilot with Tony — ever.

He was truly one of a kind.

When he showed up for me when I got a star on the Walk of Fame, it meant the world to me. That was Tony. He showed up — quietly and generously.

I wrote about him in my book because he is part of my foundation as an actor. He will always be part of my work. The way he committed, the way he listened, the way he elevated everyone around him — I carry that with me still.

Thank you, Tony, for your brilliance, your kindness, and for setting the bar so impossibly high.

You really stood out.

Rest easy, my friend.”