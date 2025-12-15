‘Brilliant Minds’ Casts Marco Pigossi as Josh’s New Love Interest — Scoop on Him & Wolf

  • Marco Pigossi joins Brilliant Minds Season 2 as Dr. Beau Pedrosa, Josh’s new love interest.
  • Find out when he debuts and what this means for Wolf and Josh.

It’s time to meet one of the obstacles in the way to Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) getting back together in Brilliant Minds Season 2.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Marco Pigossi will recur as “Dr. Beau Pedrosa, a talented neurosurgeon with a megawatt smile, who once frequented the halls of Bronx General. Beau genuinely cares about his patients, and has more in common with Dr. Wolf than what initially meets the eye…” He will debut in Episode 12, which airs on Monday, January 12, 2026. (It’s the second episode back, with the midseason premiere on January 5.)

Executive producer Michael Grassi confirms that Beau is the someone from Josh’s past that he was with “for a long period of time.”

It was in Episode 7 that Wolf approached Josh about giving their relationship another try. Josh revealed he’s seeing someone. “I was with him before us,” he said. “We recently reconnected, and I’ve been meaning to tell you but I didn’t know how and it just happened. It’s easy, you know?” Wolf latched onto that last word. “I don’t know because I’m me, but that sounds good,” he said. “It’s OK. You should be happy, Josh.”

Expect plenty of awkwardness when we meet Beau.

“Wolf ends up needing his help with something, which tees us up for, I would say, an awkward dynamic for Wolf,” Grassi previewed. “But there are some surprises and some unexpected elements to this story that unfold fairly quickly that will make you lean in a way that you don’t expect.”

But, of course, we’ll continue to be rooting for Wolf and Josh to have a future together. “When are we not?” Grassi points out. “We love Wolf and Josh.”

What do you think of Josh’s new love interest and these teases? What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments section below.

