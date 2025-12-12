What To Know On Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa admitted that she feels like a “failure” in one aspect of her life.

During the show’s “Light Up the Holidays Travel Trivia” segment, a viewer accidentally cursed on air while trying to answer a question.

Off-air, Ripa and Consuelos are planning a more relaxed holiday season, with Ripa aiming to do less work while maintaining their family’s traditions.

Kelly Ripa got candid about one of her insecurities on the Friday, December 12, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

At the top of the show, Ripa and Mark Consuelos discussed a poll about why many adults don’t become bilingual. “I download all of the apps. All of them. They’re all on my phone, and they’re all telling me that it’s been 56 weeks since my last lesson,” Ripa shared. “Because I start out with a bang, and I master the numbers and the letters, and then, I stop signing in.”

According to the poll, “67% of adults want to learn a new language,” Ripa shared, but many give up for various reasons. Not only did Ripa say she could relate to the poll’s results, but she also feels like a “failure” for not being able to take on a second language.

“I feel like a failure, especially in your household because you’re, like, a family of linguists. Your entire family,” she told Consuelos. “Everybody speaks so many languages that when I show up, and everybody is speaking, say, Italian, and then, your mom will say, ‘Let’s switch to English so Kelly can understand.'”

Consuelos went on to joke, “What she means is, ‘We’re done talking about Kelly.'” Ripa laughed, but noted that she had “learned enough to know when I’m being assailed. I’m like, ‘I got that. I heard that part.'”

Later on Friday’s episode of Live, a viewer left Consuelos speechless during that day’s “Light Up the Holidays Travel Trivia” segment. The viewer failed to fool Consuelos during “Stump Mark,” but played for the chance to win a trip for two to Costa Rica by correctly answering a question about a recent Live episode.

“We’ve had Alexandra Breckenridge on the show. She mentioned the names of two of her chickens,” Consuelos told the viewer, who was calling in from New Jersey. “Name one of the chickens that Alexandra mentioned.”

While pondering her answer, the contestant was bleeped out after dropping a curse word. “Ugh, [expletive]!” she exclaimed before shouting, “Oh, shoot!”

The audience laughed as Consuelos’ eyes widened in surprise. Ripa, for her part, quipped, “Same. I feel you.” The contestant ultimately failed to answer the trivia question correctly.

Off the small screen, Ripa and Consuelos are busy preparing for the holidays. This year, they’re making a few changes to their Christmas celebrations after spending a relaxing Thanksgiving in London last month.

“My goal is to cater as much as possible,” Ripa told People in an interview published on Tuesday, December 9. “My new outlook on life is to do the least amount of work possible when I’m not working. … We’ll be cooking and hosting, but not too much.”

One tradition Ripa won’t be changing is filling her family’s stockings on Christmas Eve. “[Mark] stands over me saying, ‘When are you going to be done with that? You know nobody appreciates this anymore,'” Ripa — who shares kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, with Consuelos — shared. “But the next morning, everybody appreciates having a stocking stuffed with stuff.”

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, Check Local Listings