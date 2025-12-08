Kelly Ripa Celebrates Daughter Lola Consuelos’ First EP — Fans React

What To Know Lola Consuelos, daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, released her debut EP, Sorry, it’s all about me, on December 5.

Lola expressed gratitude for the creative process and support from collaborators, sharing that music has been a therapeutic outlet for her personal growth.

Fans celebrated the release on social media, with many encouraging her to promote the EP on her parents’ show, Live with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter, Lola Consuelos, is celebrating a major first in her music career.

Three years after releasing her debut single, “Paranoia Silverlining,” the 24-year-old released her first-ever EP, Sorry, it’s all about me, on Friday, December 5. “My mini tiny baby debut EP ‘sorry, it’s all about me’ is out tonight! I’ve had the best time creating this project with the most magical people,” Lola captioned a Thursday, December 4, Instagram post. “Writing is one of the most beautiful forms of therapy, and being able to put those thoughts into a song is even better ♡︎ everyone I’ve collaborated with has unlocked something within me.”

She continued, “This process has helped me let go of old grudges and unsaid feelings, and has helped me stay present and appreciative for everything that comes my way. I’m forever grateful for the gift of music and the outlet it’s given me for my thoughts. Can’t wait for all of you to listen 🐭🥹.”

The mini album consists of five all-new tracks titled “Lola,” “Hypochondriac,” “Not Like You,” “End of the World,” and “Sexier.” Ripa hopped in Lola’s Instagram comments to congratulate her on the project’s release, writing, “Work! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Fans also shared their excitement for the EP. “Congratulations Lola!!! Best of luck for your great future ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌,” one person wrote, while another added, “Yes girl!!! Listening now!!! Love you girl!!!❤🔥🙌.”

“YAY! Congratulations ❤️,” someone else shared. Another user commented, “Congrats @theyoungestyung your future is bright! 🤩❤️.” A different person wrote, “Congratulations. You have put the time in, and now watch her bloom.”

Some people suggested that Lola celebrate the EP’s release by appearing on her parents’ show. “The big question is this: will you appear on ‘Live’ with your parents to promote your EP and sing your debut single?” one commenter questioned. Another asked, “Why don’t you sing on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark‘?🤷‍♀️.”

Lola is the middle child of Ripa and Consuelos’ three children, including sons Michael, 28, and Joaquin, 22. She released her debut single in 2022, but she told People at the time that she’s been making music since she was 14 years old.

Lola opened up about her EP on a June episode of Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. “I’ve been working a lot in London on it. It’s kind of a new vibe from my other songs that I’ve released,” she shared. “But yeah, I am really excited.”

She went on to encourage Ripa’s listeners to “please, please, please send it to your children,” adding, “I want everyone there. To all my fans and supporters. I absolutely adore you.

I’m not ageist. I want everyone there, but get your daughters listening to it. It’s gonna be fun. And your sons.”