Erin & Ben Napier Share Big Update on ‘Home Town’ Spinoff After Fire

What To Know Erin and Ben Napier revealed the release status of their upcoming HGTV show, Home Town: Inn This Together.

The series was put in jeopardy after a fire damaged The Heirloom hotel earlier this year.

The couple’s original HGTV series, Home Town, is set to return for Season 10 in January.

After a fire put Erin and Ben Napier‘s new HGTV series in jeopardy, the couple shared a positive update on the show’s status.

Announced back in August, Home Town: Inn This Together will see Erin and Ben “join forces with their family and friends Jim, Mallorie, and Josh to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel,” per the show’s official description. “The trio believes the 25,000-square-foot space will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue, and storefront, but they’ll need Ben and Erin’s magic touch to make their dream a reality.”

Shortly after the show’s announcement, Erin revealed that the hotel featured on the series, The Heirloom, had sustained damage following a devastating fire before its opening. “Today feels like a funeral. But I know these people. They won’t give up here,” she wrote in an August 26 Instagram post. “I don’t know what will happen next or if you’ll ever get to see this @hgtv show now. I don’t know much of anything. Pray for my friends and family, please.”

Though the hotel’s crew has since gotten to work rebuilding the property, fans were left in the air about how the fire would affect Home Town: Inn This Together. According to Ben, the series is still set to premiere on HGTV next year.

“The episodes are going to air,” he told USA Today in an interview published on Wednesday, December 10, noting that the spinoff will debut “later” in 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

Erin chimed in, stating that the hotel was the “baby” of their friends on the show. “To watch them give their all − and I really mean give their all to create this masterpiece − and then to watch it burn together, was devastating,” she told the outlet. “They’re still somehow finding a way to keep looking at the next steps and (asking), ‘Where do we go from here?'”

Erin continued, “I don’t know where they’re going to go, yet. But, man, I’m proud of them. I think − even though it didn’t go the way we all were expecting and hoping and excited about − if you want to see human endurance and the spirit of we can do hard things, it is going to be that hotel series.”

Home Town: Inn This Together isn’t the only HGTV project Erin and Ben have coming in 2026, as their original series, Home Town, will return for Season 10 on January 4. “This season, Ben and Erin makeover the maternity ward and waiting room of the local hospital, transform a house for Ben’s brother Jesse and his growing family and remodel a home for a newly engaged couple who plans to host their wedding there,” the season’s description reads.

The season premiere will see Erin and Ben “take on their largest Home Town overhaul yet to fix up one of Laurel’s most well-known abodes for the homeowner who has lived there for over five decades,” per the description. “The gigantic transformation, which unfolds across two episodes, will bring much needed updates to the historic property, while preserving the house’s original features.”

Home Town: Inn This Together, Series Premiere, 2026, HGTV

Home Town, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, January 4, 8/7c, HGTV