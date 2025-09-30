Ben & Erin Napier Get Update on HGTV Show Hotel Ravaged by Fire

In August, Erin Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, revealed their new HGTV show, Home Town: Inn This Together, only for the hotel at the center of the series to be ravaged in a fire a week later.

The Home Town stars were set to help their friends Mallorie and Jim Rasberry and Emily and Josh Nowell renovate the Heirloom Hotel, a dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel, Mississippi. The hotel was preparing to open its doors when a fire broke out on August 26, causing severe damage to the building.

“I don’t know what will happen next or if you’ll ever get to see this @hgtv show now. I don’t know much of anything,” Erin wrote on Instagram at the time. “It is hard to explain how this reverberates through our town and its progress in many ways. But I know God has a plan for this setback. He always knows the way, even when we don’t.”

Despite the devastating setback, the Napiers and their friends haven’t abandoned the project. On Saturday (September 27), Josh shared a video on his HeirloomBuilder Instagram page, showing that he and the crew are now back at work.

“Here we go. Again. Keep Building,” Josh captioned the video, which shows him walking through the fire-damaged building and tearing apart walls and floors.

“We’re about to tear out everything that we spent a year and a half to build,” Josh says in the clip. “The good news is, it’s a lot easier to tear it out than it is to build it,” though he admits, “It sucks.”

Josh shared another post a few days before, writing, “How do we demo a four story? The same way we built it.” In the accompanying video, he answered the question, saying, “One piece at a time.”

Another photo shows Jim, wearing a hard hat, standing among the ruins. “A long way to go. I’m glad for my old friend to help carry this load,” the caption reads alongside a Bible quote.

The crew previously announced their intention to keep working on the hotel in a September 2 post, writing, “Round two… It’s never easy to start over, maybe even harder the second time, but we believe this town and these people are worth every ounce of our effort. ✨❤️ #TheHeirloom.”

Erin shared the post on her Instagram Stories at the time.