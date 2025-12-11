’99 To Beat’ Fans Debate Whether Peter’s Win Was ‘Rigged’

The first winner of 99 To Beat was crowned on Wednesday night, but now fans think his win might not have been fair. Peter Nevins went up against Leandra Wagner during the final game, and fans noticed something that made them think the game was “rigged.”

During the final game, the two contestants had to get a nut tool out of a block of ice. Once that was accomplished, they could move on to stacking their set of nuts. They couldn’t move on from that until they were all stacked without falling. The final task had Peter and Leandra line up big dominoes on a podium and try to knock all of them down before the other.

He still had a few dominoes on the ground when he knocked them down, whereas Leandra used all of hers. But the rules never stated if all of the dominoes had to be used.

The win came down to mere seconds, but Peter knocked his down first, securing the $1 million prize and the title of 99 to Beat Season 1 champion.

Now, fans are debating whether or not he should have actually won because they noticed that a domino was on the floor past the podium and had never been stacked on it.

“Rigged,” a Reddit user posted. “Missing piece.” The fan then posted the photo of the rogue brick after Peter’s win.

“I saw this questioned in another post. That’s insane,” said one user.

“There were cameras everywhere, contestants were allowed to ask questions before the game started, etc. don’t you think that Leandra could have filed an appeal? Or she did and lost the appeal?” another asked.

However, most fans believe that not all of the dominoes had to be used, as long as the golden ones were at each end. “Yeah, it may be possible you didn’t have to use every block,” one wrote.

“It doesn’t matter how many dominoes they use, as long as the GOLDEN domino at the end of the track falls and the first domino probably hits some starting line,” a fan said.

X users also chimed in on the dominoes. “#99tobeat never watching this show again, Peter didn’t win, there was a red block by the podium, WTF???” one tweeted.

“Wait, was the challenge just rigged? I saw one of those dominoes was missing? #99TOBEAT,” another wrote.

“#99tobeat was rigged. Dude missed a piece,” a third added.

One of the finalists, Miranda, confirmed that not all of the dominoes had to be used, but they didn’t show that in the episode. “Hey guys, it’s Miranda from final 6, and they didn’t need to use all the dominoes,” she wrote. Miranda also confirmed the same rule to many X users.

