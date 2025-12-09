What To Know Host Erin Andrews previews the “incredibly competitive” finale of 99 to Beat.

The odds are in their favor. The pool of players on Fox’s competition series 99 to Beat started with 100 contestants in September pitted against each other in TV’s most bizarre challenges. Now, they’re down to the final six. Those remaining hope to earn the $1 million cash prize in the December 10 episode.

“If you’ve been watching the show, you know it’s incredibly competitive,” says Erin Andrews, who cohosts alongside Ken Jeong. “That doesn’t change in the finale.”

The games they play in the finale include the Confetti Sweep, where players must use paintbrushes to get confetti off a marked square on the ground. “I cannot imagine having to execute this game,” Andrews tells us. “I can barely clean my own floors!”

Another tough one: Alphabetti Golf, in which contestants search for golf balls in a big tub while keeping track of the alphabet. There are also games titled “3D Puzzle,” “Pendulum,” and “Grand Finale.”

Of the remaining players, Andrews admits she’s enjoyed watching Ronald Mitchell’s journey. The Detroit Fire Captain even co-hosts 99 to Beat‘s recap podcast, After the Games. “Ronald was amazing, such a strong leader and teammate who was always helping the other contestants when he didn’t have to,” she says. And by the end of our exclusive clip from the season finale (watch it above) — it appears he might be sweeping the competition in the Confetti Sweep?!

Ronald’s opponents (and sometimes teammates) include Deal or No Deal Island winner Miranda Harrison, gamer Jennifer Lynn, priest Peter Nevins, administrator Carlene Jones, and Leandra Snyder, who entered the competition with her 11 family members.

Needless to say, the final moments are nerve-racking for those who remain. “Ken and I got to sit back and watch everything unfold. It was tense,” Andrews previews. “The surprise moment at the end completely blew us away.” She adds: “The ending could not have been better — it was everything we wanted it to be. If you’re looking for last minute drama and to be shocked, that is what our finale will provide.”

Check out TV Insider’s exclusive clip above for a sneak peek at the exciting last episode of Season 1, where the players partake in the Confetti Sweep.

99 to Beat, Season Finale, Wednesday, December 10, 9/8c, Fox