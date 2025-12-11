Jimmy Kimmel Gives Shocking Verdict on Trump’s Health: ‘He Appears To Be Deeply Unwell’

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel questioned Donald Trump’s repeated claims of excellent health, highlighting the President’s lengthy social media posts and visible physical issues.

Donald Trump continues to boast of his excellent physical and mental health, but Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying it, especially after the President’s latest lengthy rant on the issue.

On Wednesday’s (December 10) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host touched on a ridiculously long Truth Social post Trump shared on Tuesday night (December 9) to “let us know he’s doing fine.”

“Our President appears to be deeply unwell, even for him,” Kimmel said in his opening monologe before flashing up a screenshot of Trump’s post, which was so long it covered Kimmel’s entire body.

“This post about his health is twice as long as the Gettysburg Address, and that’s not a joke,” the comedian quipped. He then looked at Trump’s claims that he “aced” three separate cognitive exams.

“Let me tell you what that means,” Kimmel told his audience. “That means he passed the first two, and they were like ‘This can’t be right. Let’s give him one more.'”

Kimmel noted these are “not the SAT tests he’s taking,” adding, “It’s a one-page exam to see if you know the difference between a camel and a goat. It’s basically the test paramedics give you when you hit your head in a jet-ski accident.”

He then addressed Trump’s hands, which have continued to draw attention over the past year due to the bruising on his skin. On Tuesday, the President appeared in Pennsylvania with a band-aid over his hand and make-up covering part of it.

“Something is wrong here,” Kimmel said. “The guy who is running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests. He’s been given MRIs. He has mystery bruises he’s covering with Maybelline. And we’re supposed to accept this idea that he’s some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein?”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s monologue, Kimmel addressed Trump’s speech on the economy at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pennsylvania. In the speech, Trump boasted of a thriving economy, while at the same time suggesting families “give up certain products,” saying, “You can give up pencils… You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter. Two or three is nice, but you don’t need 37 dolls.”

“The guy who bedazzled this room in gold thinks your child has too many pencils at school,” Kimmel joked, adding, “His strategy, it seems, is to just keep saying things are great, which is the same mistake Joe Biden made, by the way.”

He added, “You can’t just tell people the economy is good when they’re paying more for everything. We know how much things cost. People are looking at the price of apples with our eyes, and you’re telling us to not see it.”

“He wants us to be a bunch of ‘not-sees,'” Kimmel concluded, using the pronunciation to make it sound like “Nazis.”

