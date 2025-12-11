David Letterman Blasts Trump as a ‘Fool’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

What To Know David Letterman criticized Donald Trump as a “fool” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, emphasizing that leaders deserve ridicule if they act foolishly.

Late-night legend David Letterman ripped into Donald Trump on Wednesday night (December 10) as he sat down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a show often on the receiving end of the President’s attacks.

While Letterman didn’t mention Trump by name, it was clear who he was referencing when he told Jimmy Kimmel, “Speaking of leaders, let me just say one thing here. Irrespective of party or political ideology, if the leader of the free world is a fool, the leader of the free world, then, should expect and examine every bit of ridicule he receives.”

Letterman’s comments drew loud cheers and applause from the studio audience.

The former Late Night and Late Show host also congratulated Kimmel on the news of his contract extension. On Monday’s (December 8) show, Kimmel confirmed he’d extended his contract with ABC through May 2027.

“Another year is twisting those folks at Disney,” Letterman told the late-night host. “Good for you!”

Kimmel’s contract extension comes after ABC temporarily suspended the comedian in September after backlash to comments he made about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The suspension was lifted less than a week later, though Trump has continued to demand ABC cancel the show permanently.

“The last thing I want to do is upset [Trump] during this sensitive time, but I have one more bit of entertainment news to share, and that is that I’ve decided to extend my contract here at ABC for another year,” Kimmel said during Monday’s monologue.

With all the recent drama, including CBS canceling The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Letterman told Kimmel he is happy to be out of the late-night business.

“I’m so glad to be out from under this mess,” the multi-time Emmy winner stated. “Because people like you and people like Stephen [Colbert] and people like Seth [Meyers] do such a masterful job of this, defending democracy. Thank God for you, thank God for others, SNL, and everybody else. It’s just, I think it’s the way things need to be, in a democracy that’s seemingly this crippled.”

Letterman previously blasted CBS’ decision to axe The Late Show, which is set to air its final episode in May 2026. In a video shared to his YouTube channel in July, he said, “I think one day, if not today, the people at CBS who have manipulated and handled this are going to be embarrassed because this is gutless.”