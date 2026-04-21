Jimmy Kimmel Questions ‘Zombies’ Who ‘Worship’ Donald Trump: ‘Wake Up’

What To Know During his April 20 monologue, Jimmy Kimmel discussed Donald Trump wanting to award himself a Medal of Honor.

He wondered if even the president’s biggest supporters will be able to stand by him after this declaration.

Kimmel also touched on the war in Iran and more.

Jimmy Kimmel is baffled that Donald Trump can still have any supporters, especially after a new report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that the president is considering awarding himself a congressional Medal of Honor.

“[It] is the highest of all the military honors,” Kimmel pointed out on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Can you imagine if Trump gave it to himself? Of course you can imagine it, yes. He accepted the Nobel Prize as a gift. What if he puts it around his own neck? Would that be enough for the zombies who still worship him to wake up?”

He then wondered if “fundamentally, can a person give himself an award?” noting, “I think it’s impossible.” He concluded the segment with another joke: “Trump believes he deserves the Medal of Honor because his plane flew into Iraq on an unlit runway during a first term trip to visit the troops. Well, if that’s all it takes, anyone who ever flew into Newark deserves the Medal of Honor!”

Earlier in the monologue, Kimmel mocked Trump for saying he didn’t know what a corner store is after it was referenced in a speech he gave. “Of all the crazy things that come out of his mouth, this is the one he scolds them for?” Kimmel asked. “The man grew up in Queens, and he never heard of a corner store? Where did he think his servants went to get his Twinkies every day?”

He then addressed Trump directly, adding, “If you’re watching, Mr. President, the corner store is a place where people who aren’t billionaires go to buy the tequila that helps us forget you’re running the country.

Kimmal also discussed the war in Iran, noting that Trump said Iran had fully opened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, only for Iran to then contradict that one day later. “Especially for us who grew up in the 80s, did you ever believe you’d be more likely to believe the Ayatollah than the President of the United States?” Kimmel asked. “Or that we’d be hearing the words ‘Strait of Hormuz’ 12 times a day? Our whole lives, the Strait of Hormuz has been so wide open, we didn’t even know it existed. We put Trump in charge and suddenly it’s been blocked more times than Melania’s bedroom door.”

He concluded, And still, with all this happening, Trump says the war in Iran is going swimmingly!”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC