Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Donald Trump ‘Falling Asleep’ During Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump appeared to almost doze off several times during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (December 2), and Jimmy Kimmel was quick to let his audience know all about it.

During the televised meeting, in which various government officials showered the 79-year-old President with praise, Trump appeared to shut his eyes on several occasions, and, at times, seemed to drift off completely before squinting back awake.

On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host mentioned how Trump recently pushed back against the New York Times after a report claimed he was cutting back his schedule because he was “showing signs of fatigue.”

Trump dozing off on live TV while Rubio kissing his ass is wild. Cameras rolling. Sleepy Trump. pic.twitter.com/UJWmKBFivq — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) December 3, 2025

Kimmel said, “It’s ridiculous, I mean, does this look like a man who is showing signs of fatigue?” He then aired a montage of clips from the Cabinet meeting in which Trump appeared to be fighting sleep as officials like Marco Rubio and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke.

“I mean, if you can sleep through [RFK. Jr’s] voice, you are tired!” Kimmel quipped. “Tell us again how sleepy Joe is, will ya?” he added, referencing Trump’s nickname for former President Joe Biden.

Kimmel continued, “Of course he was tired. He was up all night posting!”

The comedian was referring to Trump’s 160 posts on the social media app Truth Social between 7:09 PM and midnight on Monday (December 1). “Do you know how long you have to be on the toilet to post that much?” Kimmel joked. “I mean, what is he eating?”

After “passing out,” Kimmel stated Trump was “back at it” at 5:48 AM, posting, “TRUTH SOCIAL IS THE BEST! There is nothing even close!!”

“I don’t know, I still think chlamydia is better, but that’s just me,” Kimmel retorted.

When asked about Trump’s apparent tiredness at Tuesday’s meeting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told People, “President Trump was listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon Cabinet meeting.”

This past weekend, the President touched on his health while taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One. Trump claimed the results of an MRI he underwent in October were “perfect,” though he didn’t know what part of the body the scan focused on. He also boasted of how he “aced” a cognitive test, while insulting two female reporters in the process.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.