Cheryl Hines has said she wouldn’t have a problem running into her former Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Larry David despite not having spoken in well over a year amid differing political views.

The actress, who played David’s long-suffering wife on the HBO comedy for many seasons, addressed their estrangement during an appearance on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports on Monday (December 8).

“I think [David’s] mad… because Bobby’s in the administration,” Hines told Vargas, per TheWrap, referring to her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s role as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services in President Donald Trump’s government.

Despite revealing she and David haven’t spoken since Curb concluded its 12th and final season in April 2024, Hines said she thinks she “would be fine talking to Larry” if they bumped into each other.

“Somebody asked me, ‘What would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there?’” she continued. “I would be happy to see him, and I’d say hi, and we’d talk for a second.”

Hines added that she and David were never particularly close outside of the show. “It’s not like Larry and I used to play pickleball and we don’t now. You know what I mean?” she stated. “I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in LA the same time he has. So, I don’t know.”

“I’m sure things would be fine with us,” she added, though she noted David is likely “not happy about politics.”

David, the creator and star of Curb, has made his feelings on the Trump administration clear over the years. He’s penned several New York Times op-eds featuring mock interviews and conversations with the President, including one from April this year titled “My Dinner With Adolf,” in which he satirized Bill Maher’s White House meal with Trump.

Hines’ latest comments come a month after she revealed on the Hot Mics podcast that she and David haven’t talked in over a year. However, she noted she has nothing against the Seinfeld co-creator, saying, “I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me.”