Bill Maher sent a direct message to Larry David about his White House dinner with Donald Trump.

On the Friday, November 21 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the comedian, 69, again slammed the Saturday Night Live alum, 78, after David wrote a satirical op-ed for The New York Times titled “My Dinner With Adolf” in April.

“This is so childish, so purely emotional — the people who got all butt-hurt because I had dinner with him,” Maher said of his March visit during the “New Rule” segment of his show.”You know, because he’s [Adolf] Hitler. Except he’s not. So unhelpful and dumb.”

After claiming that the POTUS is the “most supportive president Israel and the Jews ever had,” he then took aim at David.

“Every year, I used to ask Larry David to do Real Time, and he’d always say, ‘No, I can’t. I’m not smart enough about politics to do your show.’ Yeah, I get that now,” Maher said. He continued, “Because there is no arguing here. There’s just the sugar rush that the no-contact people get from never coming in second in the I-hate-Trump-the-most contest. Really? That’s your strategy? To go full high school and tell the guy with all the power he can’t sit with you at the lunch table?”

Maher then quipped, “To borrow a phrase familiar to HBO viewers, ‘You are not serious people,'”referencing a quote from the Succession character Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

He added, “What, exactly, is the argument? That by talking to Trump, I’ll elevate him? Oh my God, don’t tell me he could become president. Well, I guess [Zohran] Mamdani is gonna elevate Trump because he went to the White House today, and look who’s getting along now?”

To conclude his thoughts on the topic, Maher pointed out, “There’s no perfect way to engage with Trump, but not engaging is for sure nothing,” adding that the POTUS is a “people guy” and “everything with him his done through personal relationships.”

He declared, “If anything, we need more people like me having dinner with him. You complain he’s surrounded by a**-kissers but your strategy is to make sure no one but a**-kissers are around him? You are not serious people.”

