‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Every Season Ranked

Larry David introduced his comedic interpretation of an exaggerated persona on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2000, consistently delivering laughter through an improvised structure that thrives on awkward misunderstandings and wild antics for 11 seasons.

Season 12, set to conclude the show’s seven-year consistent run, was officially confirmed as the final season in December 2023, with its premiere scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Costars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman are joining Larry for the last hurrah as teased in the most recent trailer, which also reveals guest roles for Sean Hayes, Dan Levy, and Sharlto Copley.

Upon announcing the show’s conclusion, David expressed, “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be.” He humorously bids farewell to his misanthropic character, inviting communication at Doctors Without Borders.

As we approach the final season, TV Insider has undertaken the task of definitively ranking each season of Curb. Explore our ranking and share your thoughts in the comments below!