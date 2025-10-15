‘The View’: Joy Behar Speaks Out After Cheryl Hines’ Explosive Appearance on Show

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar has shared her insight on Cheryl Hines‘ appearance on The View on Tuesday (October 14), during which tensions rose as the Curb Your Enthusiasm star was grilled about her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his role as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Speaking on the Behind The Table podcast, Behar admitted she “thought it was a tough spot for [Hines] because even though she’s not responsible for the crazy things [RFK Jr.] says, she’s still his wife. But it just shows you the power of selling a book.”

Hines was on the long-running daytime talk show to promote her upcoming book, Unscripted: A Memoir, in which the Emmy-nominated actress details her life and career, from growing up in small-town Florida to success in Hollywood to becoming part of the Kennedy family.

Before filming began on Tuesday’s edition of The View, Behar revealed she went to Hines’ dressing room “to make her feel a little better.”

Despite Behar’s heads-up, the interview got a little heated, especially between Hines and Sunny Hostin. As the topic shifted to RFK Jr., Hostin said, “He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion, and I think it’s just a very dangerous thing… I say it with the utmost respect.”

Hines countered that there was a lot of misinformation in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, before Hostin cut her off, saying, “He’s connected circumcision to autism!”

A frustrated Hines fired back, “May I finish?”

Whoopi Goldberg, who did her best to moderate the discussion, also chimed in with her thoughts on RFK Jr., saying, “You know, he’s not a doctor and he’s not a professional? And oftentimes, when he’s speaking, he’s speaking not with the best information.”

Hines responded that “90 percent of secretaries of the HHS have not been doctors,” though she didn’t reveal where she found this statistic. “One of Obama’s secretaries of HHS was an economist,” she added.

Hostin retorted, “The problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least-qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we’ve had in history. I think that’s very dangerous.”

Behar later tried to lighten the situation, asking, “Can we clear one thing before you go? Does he or does he not have a brain worm?”

Hines smiled at the question, which referenced RFK Jr.’s previous revelation that doctors discovered a brain worm in his body. “It ate just a little bit of his brain and died, so don’t worry!” she replied.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a representative for Hines said she “wasn’t annoyed at all” about her time on The View, adding that “it was a great, balanced conversation” with the panel.