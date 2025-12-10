‘Today’ Hosts React to Sheinelle Jones Becoming Jenna Bush Hager’s New Cohost

What To Know Sheinelle Jones has been announced as Jenna Bush Hager’s permanent cohost for the fourth hour of NBC’s Today, starting January 12.

Today hosts, including Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Savannah Guthrie, expressed excitement and support for Jones’ new role.

Several hosts shared heartfelt congratulations and memories on social media, celebrating Jones’ journey and expressing enthusiasm for the new cohosting duo.

The hosts of NBC’s Today couldn’t be happier about Sheinelle Jones‘ new role.

On Tuesday, December 9, it was announced that Jones will join the fourth hour of Today as Jenna Bush Hager‘s permanent cohost on January 12. Jones follows in Hoda Kotb‘s footsteps, as she was on the NBC morning show for nearly 20 years before stepping away from the series earlier this year. In the months since, Bush Hager has continued to cohost the show’s fourth hour — titled Today With Jenna & Friends — with several celebrity guest hosts.

Bush Hager celebrated the news during her “Jenna’s Morning Boost” segment on the show’s Wednesday, December 10, episode. “My heart. What a dream come true,” Jones stated after seeing social media reactions to her casting.

Bush Hager, meanwhile, joked to Craig Melvin and Al Roker, “I sort of feel like I stole your girlfriend. Do y’all feel that way?” (Jones will step down from her role as Melvin, Roker, and Dylan Dreyer‘s third hour of Today cohost.)

“Don’t think we didn’t notice,” Roker quipped, while Melvin noted that Jones will still “be around” on earlier hours of Today. Carson Daly, for his part, stated, “I love that after 60 friends, the right answer was at home all along.”

Melvin went on to give Bush Hager some kind words, stating, “I don’t think we should let this moment pass without acknowledging what you have done over the past few months. It is a feat for all of us who have been broadcasting for a while.”

Daly agreed, noting that hosting a show with multiple people is “so hard.” Jones added, “And you would pour into them so that they could feel special.” Thanking them for their compliments, Bush Hager confirmed that Jenna & Friends has “reached the finish line.”

Savannah Guthrie, who reported live from Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, also shared her reaction to Jones and Bush Hager’s new pairing. “The two most wonderful people you know get to be together and create magic every day,” she gushed. “And I’m happy for our viewers who get to see it.”

A few of the Today hosts also took to social media to congratulate Jones. “So proud of my big sister @sheinelle_o!” Melvin captioned photos of their Today adventures over the years via Instagram on Tuesday. “Congratulations on your next big adventure here. You’ve earned this opportunity. So happy and proud.”

Dreyer also reflected on her and Jones’ Today journey by sharing pics from their past and present via Instagram. “I’ve known @sheinelle_o since her Day 1 and I’m so happy to see her continue to shine!!” she captioned the Monday post. “Congratulations on this next adventure with @jennabhager …fun follows you both everywhere! Looking back over the years…oh what fun we’ve had!!”

In an Instagram Story post, Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist wrote, “Huge congratulations to my sisters, @sheinelle_o and @jennabhager! This is absolutely perfect👏.”

Weekend Today‘s Peter Alexander posted his own Instagram tribute to Jones. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect fit for the fourth hour of @todayshow than my friend & Northwestern pal @sheinelle_o,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to watch you shine and look forward to celebrating with you in-person. You are an incredible source of love, strength and joy. Good luck – and have fun with @jennabhager!”

