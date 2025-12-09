What To Know Sheinelle Jones was officially named Jenna Bush Hager’s new fourth hour of Today cohost.

Jones praised Bush Hager for her support during her husband’s recent passing and expressed that their bond feels like a sisterhood.

Former cohost Hoda Kotb congratulated Jones, offering advice and encouragement, and celebrated the new duo as a perfect match on social media.

Sheinelle Jones becoming Jenna Bush Hager‘s new fourth hour of Today cohost was a long time coming.

“What people may not know is that Sheinelle and I have this long, beautiful history together,” Bush Hager shared in a prerecorded package aired on the Tuesday, December 9, episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. As Jones went on to note, “We were always the fill-ins for Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda [Kotb].”

Kotb helped launch the fourth hour of Today in 2007 with Ann Curry and Natalie Morales. Gifford signed on as Kotb’s fourth hour cohost the following year, and the two famously cohosted Today With Kathie Lee and Hoda until Gifford’s departure in 2019.

Bush Hager joined the fourth hour as Gifford’s replacement that same year, and the show was revamped as Today With Hoda & Jenna. Kotb announced she was leaving Today after nearly 20 years in September 2024 and officially bid farewell to the morning show on January 10. In the months since, Bush Hager had led the fourth hour alongside famous guest hosts, including Jones.

“And then, there are, like, data points along the way. … There are some times where we went out for lunch, and day turned into night,” Jones continued in Tuesday’s package. Bush Hager added, “We have taken our daughters on playdates when they were still just little girls. And now, they’re preteens. So, I’ve watched her and loved her. I’ve gotten to know her friends. I knew her husband.”

Back in May, Savannah Guthrie announced on Today that Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, had died at the age of 45 following a private battle with brain cancer. In the package, Jones recalled how Bush Hager was one of many people who helped her through the difficult time.

“Jenna sent me a song, and I click on it and the song is called ‘Brighter Days,’” she shared. Explaining the song choice, Bush Hager said, “I was just listening to a mix, and I thought, ‘This is for Sheinelle.’ Not only is she a bright light, but she deserves all the beautiful, bright things that lay ahead of her.”

Back in Today‘s Studio 1A, Jones joined Bush Hager at the Jenna & Friends desk to celebrate her big news. “When I came back from leave, I talked about fighting for my joy. This is what it looks like,” she tearfully stated. “It feels divine. It feels like Uche’s up there with God, like, he’s Mr. Competitive, like, ‘Alright, let’s make this happen for Sheinelle.’ I put on his shirt this morning, and I said a little prayer, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go be with, not my friend, but my sister.’”

Jones also revealed that Kotb reached out to her the night before to congratulate her on following in her footsteps. “Clara had a dance recital, all the things, and my phone kept [buzzing]. And I’m like, ‘I can’t talk. Clara’s tapping.’ And it was Hoda,” she explained. “And so, I went out to the lobby when we had some time and I said, ‘Hey!’ And she goes, ‘Don’t say anything. Just listen,’ and she gave me 45 seconds of just wisdom that changed me.”

She continued, “[Hoda said,] ‘You’re gonna talk about how this was a moment that changed your career, and it was the best decision for your kids, for you.’ She was like, ‘Working with Jenna, it’s gonna be better than you can ever imagine. You’re gonna love it.’”

After Tuesday’s episode of Jenna & Friends, Kotb took to Instagram to celebrate Bush Hager and Jones’ new partnership. “Ok. I am weeping—- just watched @jennabhager and @sheinelle_o show us what a match made in heaven looks like,” she wrote. “So proud of you both…#proudmom @jennaandfriends @todayshow.”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m./9c, NBC