‘GMA’s George Stephanopoulos Welcomes 2nd New Family Member of the Year

What To Know George Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, adopted a dachshund puppy named Stanley, five months after welcoming their golden retriever, Fig.

Stanley was rescued from Nashville through the organization Wags and Walks and was introduced to viewers on Good Morning America.

The family adopted two new dogs this year after mourning the loss of their previous pets, Cooper and Daisy.

George Stephanopoulos‘ family just gained another adorable — and fluffy — member.

Five months after Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, adopted their golden retriever, Fig, the couple brought home a dachshund puppy named Stanley. Stephanopoulos introduced his new pet to viewers on the Monday, December 8, episode of Good Morning America.

“This is Stanley Stephanopoulos. He just came back from Nashville,” he gushed as Stanley sat on the GMA desk. “[My daughter] Harper brought him back on Saturday. Incredible, incredible organization down there in Nashville called Wags and Walks. They do rescue[s] all across the South, and Harper met him on Saturday, flew him home last night. No one in our house got any sleep last night, but he’s very chill now, and he’s a really, really sweet dog.”

Robin Roberts noted that Stephanopoulos and his family — including daughters Elliott, 23, and Harper, 20 — have previously owned dachshunds. “Daisy passed a few months ago, and she had a good, long life,” Stephanopoulos said of his late dachshund.

Stephanopoulos went on to say that he brought Stanley to GMA only because Stanley and Fig had yet to meet. “We couldn’t bring Stanley into Fig’s territory,” he explained. “They’re gonna meet after the show in neutral territory, and we sure hope they get along.”

In response, GMA‘s Will Reeve joked, “Fig’s gonna be watching this, going, ‘Who is that? What are you talking about?'”

Roberts, for her part, told Stanley that he won the “jackpot” when it came to his new family. “You’re a Stephanopoulos! Life is good off the mean streets of Nashville,” she quipped. Stephanopoulos wrapped up the segment by encouraging viewers to check out and support Wags and Walks.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Stanley’s TV debut. “The best interview ever,” one user commented on GMA‘s Instagram, while another added, “OMGEEEEEE! Stanley Stephanopoulos is the sweetest little thing!”

“OMG he’s adorable! Congratulations 🎉” someone else shared. A different user commented, “I love him and George’s protectiveness over that sweet baby!!”

On her Instagram page, Wentworth shared a sweet snap of Harper bringing Stanley home this weekend. “Well, this happened! Slept 2 hours last night. Nightgown covered in pee. I think George and I not taking empty nesting well,” she jokingly captioned the Monday post, adding, “Stop us at adoption #8.”

Stephanopoulos and Wentworth mourned the death of two dogs this year. Their pup Cooper passed away in May, followed by Daisy in October. With the sadness came some happiness, as they introduced Fig to the world live on GMA in July.

