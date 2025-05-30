Just days after George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth celebrated their eldest daughter Elliott’s graduation from Brown University, they dealt with a devastating family loss back home. Wentworth took to Instagram to share news of the family’s heartbreak following the death of their dog Cooper.

“I lost my longtime companion. The greatest dog and integral part of our family,” she began. “He once swam after a giant Elk in a pond. Ate a whole bottle of melatonin and felt nothing. Always devoured all the candy in our Christmas stockings. Slept at the foot of our bed and dreamt running in place. He loved every species. Especially humans. Kissed and cuddled everyone that came through our door.”

Along with her caption, she included a video montage that showed photos of Cooper with members of the family over the years. “Cooper was unconditionally adored by all,” she concluded. “I will miss him with all my heart. See you on the other side, Coop! We still have many squirrels to chase….”

She later shared another montage with “more of sweet Cooper,” as well. The comments section of her posts were flooded with supportive messages, including some notes from fellow celebrities.

“A special kind of heartbreak,” Jennifer Garner wrote. Sean Hayes commented, “Aww. I loved him. So sorry honey!” and Andy Cohen added, “oh my gd! Ali! I’m so sorry!!! I feel a connection to Cooper through Wacha. I am so sad about this.”



A few days earlier, Wentworth paid tribute to Elliott for her college graduation. “She did it! Happy graduation to an incredible human being who has her father’s brain and my legs,” the proud mama wrote. “And if it was the other way around- she’d be screwed. Proud parents! All our children deserve an education!” Stephanopoulos and Wentworth also share 19-year-old daughter Harper.