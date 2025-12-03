‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin’s Wife Speaks Out About His New ‘Passion’

What To Know Craig Melvin’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, celebrated the launch of his new candle company, Melvin Made, via social media.

Czarniak inspired the name of one of the brand’s candles, and the proceeds of every sale go to charities fighting against cancer.

Fans and colleagues have expressed excitement and support for Melvin’s new venture.

The only person who’s more excited about Craig Melvin‘s new business than himself is his wife, Lindsay Czarniak.

The Today anchor launched his candle company, Melvin Made, on Tuesday, December 2. In celebration of its release, Czarniak took to Instagram to share a congratulatory message for her husband.

“Happy launch day @craigmelvinnbc and team!” she wrote alongside a promo video for Melvin Made. “I can honestly say out of all the things he’s accomplished, I never expected ‘candle maker’ and this makes me SO proud. What started as a hobby became a passion and then a vision for good.”

Czarniak continued, “As our daughter would say, you are so slay and seeing you bring this to ‘light’ is epic. Congrats and we can’t wait to watch this grow! @melvinmadeco #candles #love #passion.

Fans shared their own excitement about Melvin’s business venture in the post’s comments. “This is awesome. I love seeing this interest grow. Congratulations 🎊 I’ll be ordering several. 👏👏,” one person commented, while another added, “Love it! @craigmelvinnbc compassionate heart comes through my TV every morning! Just ordered the bundle 💜.”

Melvin’s Today cohost Dylan Dreyer wrote, “This is amazing!!!” while Sheinelle Jones shared several red heart emojis.

The Melvin Made primo video features Melvin pouring and packaging the brand’s candles. “Every fragrance holds a story, from family roots to lessons learned and loss. What started as a passion has really grown into a mission because each Melvin Made candle is crafted to connect, inspire hope, and give back,” he says via voiceover. “Proceeds from every sale help benefit the fight against cancer. Melvin Made. Smell memories. Ignite hope.”

Melvin and Czarniak met in 2008 while working at the Washington, D.C., NBC affiliate WRC-TV. They wed three years later and went on to welcome their son, Delano, and daughter, Sybil, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Melvin took over Hoda Kotb‘s role as Savannah Guthrie‘s coanchor on Today earlier this year, while Czarniak has worked as an anchor and reporter for Fox Sports since 2019.

Czarniak inspired the name of one of Melvin Made’s candles. “The Lindsay, which I think may end up being one of the two most popular, is named after my wife because her father is a three-time cancer survivor,” Melvin shared in an interview with People published on Monday, December 1. “So it’s a nod to her dad, Chet, and the box is yellow because that’s her favorite color.”

He continued, “It was also the first fragrance that she smelled that I was making, and she was like, ‘Oh, that’s nice. That’s good. What is that?’ So I named it after her.”

Melvin’s candles are available for purchase at MelvinMade.com.

