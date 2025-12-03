‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin’s Wife Speaks Out About His New ‘Passion’

Paige Strout
Comments
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak attend Celebrating 20 Years Of Shondaland at The Paley Museum
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

What To Know

  • Craig Melvin’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, celebrated the launch of his new candle company, Melvin Made, via social media.
  • Czarniak inspired the name of one of the brand’s candles, and the proceeds of every sale go to charities fighting against cancer.
  • Fans and colleagues have expressed excitement and support for Melvin’s new venture.

The only person who’s more excited about Craig Melvin‘s new business than himself is his wife, Lindsay Czarniak.

The Today anchor launched his candle company, Melvin Made, on Tuesday, December 2. In celebration of its release, Czarniak took to Instagram to share a congratulatory message for her husband.

“Happy launch day @craigmelvinnbc and team!” she wrote alongside a promo video for Melvin Made. “I can honestly say out of all the things he’s accomplished, I never expected ‘candle maker’ and this makes me SO proud. What started as a hobby became a passion and then a vision for good.”

Czarniak continued, “As our daughter would say, you are so slay and seeing you bring this to ‘light’ is epic. Congrats and we can’t wait to watch this grow! @melvinmadeco #candles #love #passion.

Fans shared their own excitement about Melvin’s business venture in the post’s comments. “This is awesome. I love seeing this interest grow. Congratulations 🎊 I’ll be ordering several. 👏👏,” one person commented, while another added, “Love it! @craigmelvinnbc compassionate heart comes through my TV every morning! Just ordered the bundle 💜.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsaycz)

Melvin’s Today cohost Dylan Dreyer wrote, “This is amazing!!!” while Sheinelle Jones shared several red heart emojis.

The Melvin Made primo video features Melvin pouring and packaging the brand’s candles. “Every fragrance holds a story, from family roots to lessons learned and loss. What started as a passion has really grown into a mission because each Melvin Made candle is crafted to connect, inspire hope, and give back,” he says via voiceover. “Proceeds from every sale help benefit the fight against cancer. Melvin Made. Smell memories. Ignite hope.”

Melvin and Czarniak met in 2008 while working at the Washington, D.C., NBC affiliate WRC-TV. They wed three years later and went on to welcome their son, Delano, and daughter, Sybil, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Melvin took over Hoda Kotb‘s role as Savannah Guthrie‘s coanchor on Today earlier this year, while Czarniak has worked as an anchor and reporter for Fox Sports since 2019.

'Today's Craig Melvin Says He 'Stalked' Wife Lindsay Czarniak Before They Dated
Related

'Today's Craig Melvin Says He 'Stalked' Wife Lindsay Czarniak Before They Dated

Czarniak inspired the name of one of Melvin Made’s candles. “The Lindsay, which I think may end up being one of the two most popular, is named after my wife because her father is a three-time cancer survivor,” Melvin shared in an interview with People published on Monday, December 1. “So it’s a nod to her dad, Chet, and the box is yellow because that’s her favorite color.”

He continued, “It was also the first fragrance that she smelled that I was making, and she was like, ‘Oh, that’s nice. That’s good. What is that?’ So I named it after her.”

Melvin’s candles are available for purchase at MelvinMade.com.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC

Today key art
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin

Al Roker

Al Roker

Carson Daly

Carson Daly

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

News Show

1952–

Talk

News

Public affairs

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Today ›

Today

Craig Melvin

Lindsay Czarniak




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Makes Shocking Confession After Harrison Whitaker Loss
MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in the
2
Is ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Coming Back for Season 3? Here’s What We Know So Far
Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 8
3
‘NCIS’ Starts Teasing Major Vance Storyline That Could Affect Everyone
Lori Loughlin in Disputing Hearts
4
Lori Loughlin Returning to ‘WCTH’ — Why Did Abigail Stanton Leave?
David Genat in Deal or No Deal Island - Season 2 - 'Snakes in the Grass'
5
Did David Genat’s Massive Win Cause ‘Deal or No Deal Island’s Cancellation?