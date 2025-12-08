‘Paradise’: 3 Theories We Have About Season 2 So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Sterling K. Brown in 'Paradise' Season 2
Hulu

What To Know

  • Paradise‘s first Season 2 teaser offers new insight into the upcoming chapter.
  • We take a look at some of the moments that are raising theories and predictions about characters old and new.
  • Could everything we know about the underground bunker be false?

Paradise‘s second season is quickly approaching as Hulu recently revealed the premiere date and first teaser, which offered some interesting reveals for fans to ponder leading up to February 23.

As viewers will recall, the series, starring Sterling K. Brown and hailing from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, saw former Secret Service agent Xavier Collins embark on an adventure into the outside world after having lived in an underground bunker for years following a devastating weather event that left much of the world destroyed, or so he thought.

When Xavier was presented with a recording by underground mastermind Sinatra, a.k.a. Samantha (Julianne Nicholson), which hinted that his wife, Terri (Enuka Okuma), survived, despite the fact that she hadn’t made it to safety in the Colorado-based bunker aptly known as Paradise. So, he set out to find her, taking off in a plane discarded upon arrival at the bunker so many years ago.

Sterling K. Brown in 'Paradise' Season 2

Hulu

In the recently released teaser, there are some interesting revelations to be made regarding where the story will take fans next. Below, we’re reflecting on a few different theories and predictions ahead of the show’s return. Scroll down for a closer look and share your own in the comments section.

There will be flashbacks; otherwise, people are coming back from the dead

Paradise‘s teaser trailer revealed glimpses of Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), the former president and a crooked Secret Service agent, who were seemingly killed in Season 1. Considering Fogelman’s penchant for flashback storytelling, as seen in This Is Us, we’re going to theorize that’s the explanation for their inclusion here. The show’s Season 2 cast list does include Marsden and Pace, which means they’ll likely have a decent amount of screen time.

Thomas Doherty is playing a villain

Thomas Doherty and Shailene Woodley in 'Paradise' Season 2

Hulu

Little is known about Season 2’s new additions, but based on the teases we’ve seen of Thomas Doherty‘s new character, it feels like he’ll fill an antagonistic role of some kind. In previously released imagery, he gets rather close to Shailene Woodley‘s mystery character, and she looks quite terrified. In the new teaser, Doherty’s character appears to approach the bunker from the outside, conveying a sense of impending danger for the protected society. Only time will tell if this will be the case, but it’s definitely something to consider.

Sinatra’s mission goes beyond saving humanity

'Paradise' Star Krys Marshall Breaks Down Killer Season 1 Finale
Related

'Paradise' Star Krys Marshall Breaks Down Killer Season 1 Finale

Last season, viewers learned that Sinatra had gone to extreme lengths the prevent people from learning that the outside world was possibly habitable once again after sending scientists to the surface. Her remark in the teaser, “it was never just about the bunker,” makes us wonder about her ultimate mission. It seems she’s going to make a recovery from her gunshot wound, as she appears to undergo questioning, could it unearth her true goal? Will she prove to be the villain she played in Season 1, or is there more than meets the eye? We can’t wait to find out.

Paradise, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 2026, Hulu

Paradise (2025) key art
Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown

James Marsden

James Marsden

Julianne Nicholson

Julianne Nicholson

Sarah Shahi

Sarah Shahi

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Krys Marshall

Krys Marshall

Charlie Evans

Charlie Evans

Rafael Cabrera

Rafael Cabrera

Richard Robichaux

Richard Robichaux

Darin Toonder

Darin Toonder

Eddie Diaz

Jon Beavers

Jon Beavers

Laith Wallschleger

Laith Wallschleger

Cassidy Freeman

Cassidy Freeman

Scott Lawrence

Scott Lawrence

Michelle Meredith

Michelle Meredith

Michael Hogan

Angela Lin

Jonathan Tanigaki

Jonathan Tanigaki

Kate Godfrey

Kate Godfrey

Miguel Najera

Patrick Cavanaugh

Ian Merrigan

Aliyah Mastin

Aliyah Mastin

Percy Daggs

Percy Daggs

Tuc Watkins

Tuc Watkins

Gerald McRaney

Gerald McRaney

Danielle Hoetmer

Christopher Sanders

David Aaron Baker

Karina Noelle Castillo

Joe Holt

Chet Grissom

Liz Benoit

Alexandra Fatovich

Mike Ostroski

Matt Kaminsky

Walter Belenky

Alvin Cowan

Betsy Zajko

Annie Karstens

Paul Syre

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Michael Petrone

Katharine Lee McEwan

Christine Heneise

Reasha Honaker

Brigid Marshall

Esther Pidal

Ali Hanson

Beau McConnell

Andrew Miller

Maria Arroyo

Kayla Njeri

Arlo Sarinas

John Beavers

Full Cast & Crew

Hulu

ABC

Series

2025–

TVMA

Drama

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Paradise (2025) ›

Paradise (2025)

Dan Fogelman

James Marsden

Jon Beavers

Julianne Nicholson

Shailene Woodley

Sterling K. Brown

Thomas Doherty




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Del Rio
1
‘Matlock’s David Del Rio Returns to Social Media Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Ken Jennings and Joey DeSena
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Arrested on Felony ‘Peeping’ Charges
Aimee Lou Wood, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Noah Wyle
3
Golden Globes 2026: Complete List of Nominees
The Road
4
‘The Road’: A Double Elimination Brings the Toughest Cut Yet
'Alien: Earth,' 'The Gilded Age,' 'Chad Powers,' and more snubs and surprises from the 2026 Golden Globe Nominations
5
15 Biggest Snubs & Surprises of the Golden Globe Nominations