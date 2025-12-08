What To Know Paradise‘s first Season 2 teaser offers new insight into the upcoming chapter.

We take a look at some of the moments that are raising theories and predictions about characters old and new.

Could everything we know about the underground bunker be false?

Paradise‘s second season is quickly approaching as Hulu recently revealed the premiere date and first teaser, which offered some interesting reveals for fans to ponder leading up to February 23.

As viewers will recall, the series, starring Sterling K. Brown and hailing from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, saw former Secret Service agent Xavier Collins embark on an adventure into the outside world after having lived in an underground bunker for years following a devastating weather event that left much of the world destroyed, or so he thought.

When Xavier was presented with a recording by underground mastermind Sinatra, a.k.a. Samantha (Julianne Nicholson), which hinted that his wife, Terri (Enuka Okuma), survived, despite the fact that she hadn’t made it to safety in the Colorado-based bunker aptly known as Paradise. So, he set out to find her, taking off in a plane discarded upon arrival at the bunker so many years ago.

In the recently released teaser, there are some interesting revelations to be made regarding where the story will take fans next. Below, we’re reflecting on a few different theories and predictions ahead of the show’s return. Scroll down for a closer look and share your own in the comments section.

There will be flashbacks; otherwise, people are coming back from the dead

Paradise‘s teaser trailer revealed glimpses of Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), the former president and a crooked Secret Service agent, who were seemingly killed in Season 1. Considering Fogelman’s penchant for flashback storytelling, as seen in This Is Us, we’re going to theorize that’s the explanation for their inclusion here. The show’s Season 2 cast list does include Marsden and Pace, which means they’ll likely have a decent amount of screen time.

Thomas Doherty is playing a villain

Little is known about Season 2’s new additions, but based on the teases we’ve seen of Thomas Doherty‘s new character, it feels like he’ll fill an antagonistic role of some kind. In previously released imagery, he gets rather close to Shailene Woodley‘s mystery character, and she looks quite terrified. In the new teaser, Doherty’s character appears to approach the bunker from the outside, conveying a sense of impending danger for the protected society. Only time will tell if this will be the case, but it’s definitely something to consider.

Sinatra’s mission goes beyond saving humanity

Last season, viewers learned that Sinatra had gone to extreme lengths the prevent people from learning that the outside world was possibly habitable once again after sending scientists to the surface. Her remark in the teaser, “it was never just about the bunker,” makes us wonder about her ultimate mission. It seems she’s going to make a recovery from her gunshot wound, as she appears to undergo questioning, could it unearth her true goal? Will she prove to be the villain she played in Season 1, or is there more than meets the eye? We can’t wait to find out.

Paradise, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 2026, Hulu