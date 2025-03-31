Paradise‘s second season is already underway at Hulu as production on the latest chapter of Dan Fogelman‘s thriller kicks off.

While fans await the return of Sterling K. Brown‘s Xavier Collins, there are plenty of details about what viewers can anticipate, ranging from filming details to plots that will be explored. Scroll down for a closer peek into Paradise‘s second season and stay tuned for more updates as they’re unveiled in the months ahead.

When is Paradise Season 2 premiering?

No premiere date has been set yet, but we’ll keep you posted on any updates surrounding the date as production continues.

Is Paradise Season 2 filming?

Yes, series creator Dan Fogelman teased the show’s return to production by posting an image of a clapperboard on social media, captioning it, “We’re baaaaaaack. #Paradise #S2.” The photo also reveals that John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will serve as directors with Yasu Tanida serving as director of photography.

Who stars in Paradise Season 2?

Season 2’s full cast has yet to be officially announced, but Brown is set to return and will likely be joined by fellow Season 1 stars Julianne Nicholson, Krys Marshall, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Sarah Shahi, Aliyah Mastin, and Charlie Evans, among others.

It has been reported by Deadline that Shailene Woodley will join Season 2’s ensemble in a yet-to-be-revealed role, which will see her serving in a recurring capacity.

What will happen in Paradise Season 2?

As viewers saw in Season 1, the story follows Brown’s Xavier Collins, a former special agent who once protected President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) when a select group of individuals moved into an underground bunker amid a global catastrophe. Following Cal’s death and the investigation surrounding it, Xavier discovered there was a chance his wife may have survived the catastrophe that drove him and others underground.

When we spoke to Brown about the potential future of the show, he noted that Fogelman had a clear plan for Season 2 and a possible third season. “In Season 2, the idea is to explore what happened to the rest of the world,” Brown said at the time. As viewers will recall, Xavier set out on a plane to search for his wife, exiting the safety of the bunker.

Stay tuned for more details on Paradise Season 2 as it takes shape at Hulu and let us know what you hope to see from the next chapter in the comments section below.

Paradise, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Hulu