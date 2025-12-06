What To Know Fans noticed a production error in Stranger Things Season 5, where neon tape markings meant for actors were visible in a nighttime forest scene with Will and Robin.

The mistake sparked ridicule on TikTok, with commenters criticizing the show’s high budget and long production time for allowing such an oversight.

Some viewers, however, appreciated the human error, contrasting it with AI-generated content and expressing continued affection for the show despite the gaffe.

For some Stranger Things fans, it was neon-colored tape that gave a scene-stealing performance in the Netflix hit’s fifth and final season.

In a new video, a TikTok user revealed how a Stranger Things camera operator inadvertently trained the lens on tape markings on the ground in an Episode 2 scene with Will and Robin. As the two characters walked through a forest at nighttime, viewers could see the tape indicating where actors Noah Schnapp and Maya Hawke should stand to hit their mark. (Those markings are called “spikes” in the biz.)

Other TikTok users jumped in the comments to ridicule the show, saying a season with such a high budget and a years-long lead time shouldn’t have such errors.

“This is a multi-billion dollar show [for which] they spent years producing just the final season,” one commenter wrote. “I wouldn’t expect there to be even a single mistake with those resources.”

“They couldn’t even take it out [in] post [production]?” another person wrote. “They didn’t care about this season, honestly.”

Another commenter said, “Three years we waited for this. We learned nothing from [Game of Thrones’] production value.”

And someone else wrote, “They’ve been working on this forever and spent so much money, and this is what we get. Low-budget movies/TV shows typically do better than that.”

Other commenters, meanwhile, looked on the bright side. “It’s lowkey nice seeing human error in the age of AI,” one wrote.

“At least it’s genuine… a human’s genuine mistake, not AI,” another person wrote.

And the original TikTok uploader wrote, “I still love the show, guys, and clearly understand people make mistakes, LOL.”

As one of those commenters pointed out, the accidental inclusion of tape in a Stranger Things shot is reminiscent of the cardboard cup that made its way into the frame in Game of Thrones’ final season. (And that wasn’t the only modern-day drinking vessel seen in that show’s last few episodes!)

It could be worse, though — the discovery of this Stranger Things gaffe comes just days after fans saw crew members in frame of HBO Max’s new 4K version of Mad Men…

