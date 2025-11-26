Stranger Things‘ final season is upon us, and while we are eager to dive into the episodes sure to deliver an exciting adventure, we can’t help but reflect on the Netflix series’ early installments.

While opinions are subjective, and all episodes from the Duffer Brothers-created series are impressive in their own ways, there are a few installments that just stand out above the rest. Of the 34 episodes from Seasons 1 through 4, we’re ranking 10 of the best episodes so far below.

Scroll down to see which episodes made the cut and where they fall in our ranking. Let us know your rankings and picks for the best episodes in the comments section, and stay tuned for updates on this list as Season 5 unfolds.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 8/7c, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 8/7c, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 8/7c, Netflix