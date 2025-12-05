Former ‘Finding Prince Charming’ Star Chad Spodick Dies at 42

What To Know Chad Spodick, former contestant on the reality TV show Finding Prince Charming, has died at the age of 42.

His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

A GoFundMe page has been organized by friends to raise funds for funeral expenses and living costs for Spodick’s mother and pets.

The Finding Prince Charming alum’s death was confirmed via a GoFundMe page published by his friend on Thursday, December 4. “Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of our beautiful, kind, and generous son, brother and friend Chad,” Kate Werbowski wrote on behalf of Spodick’s mother, Felice Harwood. “His passing was sudden and heartbreaking, and we are still struggling to comprehend a world without his light.”

The message continued, “Chad was the type of person who poured himself into others. He lifted up his friends, encouraged everyone around him to grow, to advocate for themselves, and to believe in their own worth. His love for animals was unmatched—he cared deeply for every creature, especially his four beloved dogs and his bird, Cosmo. The world was brighter with Chad in it, and those who were lucky enough to know him felt the warmth of his heart every day.”

Spodick is survived by his mother, “who is now faced not only with unimaginable grief but with the unexpected financial burden of funeral arrangements and ongoing living expenses,” the page shares. “We are coming together as a community to support her and Chad’s animals during this incredibly painful time.”

The GoFundMe page is helping to raise funds for Spodick’s funeral and memorial costs, his mother’s living expenses, and his pets’ care. “Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and help ease some of the weight on his family as they navigate this loss,” the message reads. “If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is deeply appreciated. Thank you for helping us honor Chad’s memory and support the people—and animals—he loved most.”

As of Friday, December 5, the fundraiser has reached over $14,000 of its $20,000 goal. Spodick’s cause of death has not been publicly shared.

Spodick famously competed on the one-season Logo TV reality dating series Finding Prince Charming in 2016. Hosted by Lance Bass, the series saw a group of eligible suitors vie for the heart of leading man Robert Sepélveda Jr. Following his self-elimination from the series, Spodick reportedly accused Sepélveda Jr. of pursuing his eliminated contestants after the show’s end, despite picking Eric Leonardos as his winner.

“How about being authentic about the fact that you actively pursued me, Brandon, Eric and Paul right after the show wrapped. How about being authentic about seeing your Johns while with Eric and Brandon,” he claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time, per Just Jared. “Oh, and last but definitely not least, how about that time you pursued me a DAY after you were with Eric to try and hook up with me in Chicago during market days after saying you were not with anyone.”

Outside of the world of reality TV, Spodick spent over 20 years working in the airline industry, per his LinkedIn profile. His last several Instagram posts featured sweet snaps of himself and his pets, along with photos from his work travels.

Friends and fans flooded the comments of his most recent Instagram post, shared on November 21, with their condolences. “RIP Chad :( always so kind,” one person wrote, while another added, “Chad:( pure soul with a huge heart. You will be missed my friend❤️.”