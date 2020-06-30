10 Standout Logo TV Series From the LGBTQ+ Network's First 15 Years

Logo TV seems devoted to sitcom reruns these days, but during its heyday, the cable channel represented one of the only places where LGBTQ+ viewers could see themselves reflected on the small screen.

MTV Networks, now a part of ViacomCBS, launched Logo TV on June 30, 2005. “The criteria is to feature gay characters in primary or leading roles and not in the gimmicky or usual collection of depressed characters, comic-relief best friends or serial killers,” David Bittler, then vice president of communication for MTV Networks, said at the time.

Over the next decade and a half, Logo TV worked toward that goal through groundbreaking original programming such as Noah’s Arc, Transamerican Love Story, and—of course—RuPaul’s Drag Race.

With any luck, Logo TV will return to its raison d'être and produce original, LGBTQ-inclusive programming again. But in the meantime, scroll down to read about 10 shows that helped define the channel over the last 15 years.

The A-List: New York

Amazing Race winner Reichen Lehmkuhl, fashion photographer Mike Ruiz, and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Austin Armacost ranked among the cast members of this 2010 Real Housewives-like reality show, which was succeeded by The A-List: Dallas.

Absolutely Fabulous

Logo not only syndicated episodes of this BAFTA-winning sitcom—which starred Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as a pair of boozy fashion execs—but also co-produced the series’ 20th-anniversary reunion episodes.

The Big Gay Sketch Show



Saturday Night Live breakout Kate McKinnon and Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo starred on this sketch comedy show, which ran for three seasons between 2007 and 2010.

Exes and Ohs

Before she was a writer and executive producer of Star Trek: Discovery, Michelle Paradise created and starred in this 2007 comedy about a failing documentary filmmaker fantasizing about finding Mrs. Right.



Robert Sepúlveda Jr. and Eric Leonardo didn’t find lasting love on this 2016 Bachelor clone, but the show did mark one of television’s few gay dating competitions.

Noah’s Arc



The cast of Logo’s first scripted series—a 2005 comedy-drama centering on queer men of color—recently reunited for a web episode titled Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles.

Rick & Steve: The Happiest Gay Couple in All the World



This 2007 comedy followed a group of gay characters—voiced by the likes of Alan Cumming, Wilson Cruz, and Peter Paige—via animated Lego-like figurines.

Though Viacom moved this show to VH1 in 2017, this drag competition is Logo’s biggest claim to fame—especially with its back-to-back Emmy wins for host RuPaul Charles and the show itself.

Sordid Lives: The Series

This 2008 series—billed as a “black comedy about white trash”—picked up where the 2000 indie rom-com film left off, with Olivia Newton-John, Rue McClanahan, and Leslie Jordan reprising their roles.

Transamerican Love Story

Suitors vied for the affection of Calpernia Addams, a transgender woman, in this first-of-its-kind 2008 dating competition, which won a GLAAD Media Award for Oustanding Reality Program.